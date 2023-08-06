People’s partnership, skilful politics amidst challenges

SINCE it ascended to office on August 2, 2020, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) knew it was going to face insurmountable challenges, both politically and economically, not forgetting socially.

The party was expecting stern and reasonable opposition to its plans and policies for fast-tracking and accelerating the development and growth of Guyana, once they were found lacking. The PPP/C, nonetheless, rose to the challenge of governing a country which almost had its democracy and freedom stolen, and was on the brink of chaos.

At home, Guyana was changing not positively, but rapidly. Poor governance and poor policy-making by the APNU+AFC government, throughout the 2015 to 2020 August period, were now affecting the business people and ordinary Guyanese alike.

The former government had crippled all the institutions that criticized it. Civil society and independent commentators would not dare say a word. The country, though it recorded a positive growth rate, was heading down the wrong economic and financial path from 2015 to 2020.

The APNU+AFC had no plans for development and progress, but had promised every Guyanese would be enjoying the ‘good life.’ The David Granger government proved it was big on words and rhetoric but slow on action, right up to the time the PPP took office. There were in excess of 100 damaging scandals involving the APNU+AFC officials and the last, the election delay of five months.

Additionally, Guyana like most of the world, back then, was battling a pandemic and spiralling cost of living and inflationary prices.

Today, Guyana is changing still, but fast and in a more positive light. The Irfaan Ali government used its experience and knowledge to set the economy back on the right footing, emphasizing that the government will do its part, but the engines of growth must be businesses and the private sector.

The government started by getting the finances in order, according to its philosophy, and quickly tying up the loopholes so Guyana could breathe again.

When it was finished, Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, quickly got to work on the natural resources, energy sector, and oil and gas sector, securing gains which had not been previously imagined.

Three years after, Guyana has the most aggressive agenda for improving the regulatory and management framework for the oil and gas sector. They amended the Natural Resources Fund and there have been significant amendments that vastly enhance transparency in use of the resources and the receipt and accounting for those resources.

Apart from the hallmark local content bill and secretariat that was established, the Ali government is launching auctions, moving away from this first-come first-served basis on which oil blocks were issued in the past. There is a newly drafted PSA and they are now passing the petroleum activities bill.

In every single sector, be it legal affairs, housing and water, health, foreign affairs, human and social services, local government and regional development, culture, youth and sports, crime and security, public affairs and public service, the Ali government is doing a phenomenal job managing the sectors, despite the issues which flare up because of politics. Education and agriculture are leading sectors with President Ali focusing his efforts on the knowledge and intelligence economy, as well as food security and climate change.

In three years, the image and character of the Ali government have not had a major scandal of people stealing, mishandling the public purse and corruption, unlike the APNU+AFC government which has several of its ministers and lead politicians before the courts. There have been accusations but no one has come forward with evidence that can be proven.

Also, the government is carefully spending even in the face of the rising cost of living and constant food security threats. Ali’s administration continues to roll out relief for farmers, fishermen, ordinary Guyanese, pensioners, disabled children, and other groups in society from 2020 to 2023, all while handling the threats and crises like a boss, instead of spending precious resources wildly. It has shown it will use its brains efficiently and has shown little appetite for being a reactionary and knee-jerk government.

Three years is a good point to celebrate and stop to focus on the accomplishments and achievements of the government, but this current government is showing it has no interest in slowing down the pace as it is moving its work agenda forward.

There, perhaps, will be a joyous occasion in Guyana and the PPP/C when the Gas-to-Shore Energy Project comes on stream, coupled with the new Demerara Harbour Bridge project, 12 new hospitals and major hotels among other hallmark projects conceptualized by this government.

The people’s partnership that the Ali government is pursuing via its “one Guyana” mantra and theme, is reaping benefits and breaking the barriers that keep Guyana in captivity.

This was only recently demonstrated when the PPP/C had a resounding victory at the local government polls and citizens rejected the messy opposition. It is bearing fruit when Guyanese demonstrate high levels of religious tolerance and racial inclusivity.

But despite this, unfortunately, the PPP/C’s progress will be threatened by the very desperate politics of the opposition who cannot wait to get into power, either by legal means or their ‘backdoor’ methods. Aubrey Norton, though foolish and incompetent, will give way to this wave of dangerous politics that is coming. Wait and see…