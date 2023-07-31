Guyana continues to aggressively confront human trafficking

AS authorities in Guyana intensify their efforts to combat human trafficking, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn has affirmed that security officials and other stakeholders are working collectively to bolster educational campaigns, enhance monitoring measures, and implement crucial policies.

Minister Benn in a brief statement to commemorate World Day Against Trafficking in Persons celebrated on July 30, reminded that human trafficking is a horrific crime and attacks human rights, freedoms, safety and dignity.

“Human trafficking knows no boundaries; it thrives in the shadows, preying on the vulnerable and marginalized. From women and young girls forced into the sex trade to men coerced into labour exploitation, its impact is far-reaching and devastating, impacting the lives of many and leaving emotional and, in some cases, physical scars that may never heal,” the statement read.

According to the minister, human beings should be free to improve their economic livelihoods and build families in a safe, peaceful and secure environment.

“Tragically, there is a section of society that is determined to deny humans that fundamental right for the sake of profits or other exploitative gains. Unfortunately, Guyana or its regional counterparts are not isolated by this situation, as these persons exist here and globally.”

Perpetrators of this crime are known to force, coerce, deceive, defraud, bribe and blackmail others into exploitative and dangerous situations, where in many instances, freedom is restricted.

“The Government of Guyana and the citizens of Guyana reaffirm our unwavering commitment to this fight and our continued efforts to dismantle networks and prosecute perpetrators who commit this heinous act and bring justice to perpetrators,” the statement added.

Guyana has continued to maintain the Tier One ranking for its efforts to combat TIP and this year’s theme focusing on ‘reaching every victim, leave no one behind.”

The minister’s statement highlighted the importance of offering solace and support and help to persons affected by human trafficking.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the Guyana Police Force and other members of the Ministerial Taskforce on Trafficking in Persons will remain vigilant of the evolving patterns of traffickers, use of online platforms to recruit persons, its links to money laundering and drug trafficking, there is need to holistically address root causes of trafficking in persons, migrant-smuggling, vulnerability and inequality at the regional and international levels.

“Each one of us has a role to play, so I urge you all to let us make every day a day against trafficking in persons or human trafficking. Let us all take a stand against exploitation and its elimination and stand in solidarity with our survivors.

“The general populace is advised to report any suspicious activities in their communities to our 24hrs hotline (623-5030- English) or (624-0079- Spanish) or the nearest police station.”

The Guyana Police Force Trafficking in Persons Unit has been making strides in countering the crime. In the first half of 2023, the unit investigated 21 reported TIP cases, of which 244 alleged victims were interviewed and screened, 23 being under the age of 18.

Additionally, five persons were officially charged and placed before the court between January – May 2023 for offences ranging from trafficking in persons, assault, forgery of currency notes and the operation of a brothel.