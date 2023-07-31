GCCI, UN sign declaration to foster social, economic development

–as National Small Business Week concludes

THE Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the United Nations (UN) on Saturday signed a declaration to foster social and economic development, at the conclusion of National Small Business Week.

The Declaration, which was signed by GCCI President Kester Hutson and UN Resident Coordinator Yeşim Oruç, is aimed at advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Oruç said it was a privilege to sign the Declaration on promoting the SDGs through a strategic partnership between the GCCI and the UN.

The signing was held at the Small Business Seminar and ‘Expo’ at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, and was in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and GCCI’s Corporate Partner, GTT, under the theme, “Strategic Collaborations for Success”.

The seminar provided small-business owners with critical insight geared at helping them expand their businesses.

They received pertinent information from established business representatives in the private sector who are experienced in financial management, marketing, communications, and training Opportunities.

Hutson said the Small Business Seminar and Expo, which featured about 60 booths, was of utmost importance, as it placed a spotlight on micro, small and medium-size enterprises with a focus on growth and expansion.

In keeping with the theme, Hutson said it is his belief that in order for small businesses to grow, it requires consolidation, collaboration and creativity.

He said: “Despite the competitive nature of the business sector, we must acknowledge and recognise that collaboration amongst businesses is vital for sustainable growth and progress.”

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce’s Director of Business John Edghill echoed similar sentiments.

He said: “The time for us to collaborate is not when the opportunity is upon us; we have to prepare for the opportunity by collaborating first. The collaboration needs to be made first, so that the opportunity can then present itself to the private sector; to the business, and to all of you small businesses.”

Director of Guyana Oil and Gas Support Services Inc. and former GGCI President Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, in his address, reminded small business owners that there will be challenges, but that they are not without rewards.

He encouraged them to consider all the customer and client feedback they receive, and execute a plan to ensure they continue to improve the goods or services they provide. The former GCCI president also stressed on collaboration and its importance in the growth and expansion of any business.

Chief Operating Officer of GTT Business Solutions Orson Ferguson, in his remarks, said the event gives small businesses the opportunity to showcase their products and services, and learn from business leaders.

“We firmly believe that providing you guys with the opportunity to showcase your services, to learn from one another, collaborate, to learn from industry leaders to be invaluable,” he said.

British High Commissioner to Guyana Jane Miller, and Food and Agriculture Oganisation (FAO) Country Representative Dr. Gillian Smith were also in attendance.