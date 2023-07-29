Patterson released on $70,000 bail for indecently exposing himself

ALLIANCE For Change (AFC) member and former Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, was, on Friday, released on $70,000 bail for indecently exposing himself, using obscene language, and provoking a resident in Kitty.

Appearing before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, Patterson pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The first charge alleges that, on July 16, at Lot 87 Seaforth Street, Section K, Campbellville, Georgetown, he exposed his genitals to Ramroop Odit.

Additionally, it is claimed that, on the same date and location, Patterson used obscene language towards Odit and provoked him, causing distress.

The state prosecutor did not object to bail, and as a result, Patterson was released on $50,000 bail for the indecent exposure charge, and $10,000 for each of the latter charges related to obscene language and provocation.

He has been ordered to return to court on September 11, 2023, for further proceedings.

In a video widely circulated on social media, someone who appears to be Patterson is seen exposing himself at a location along Railway Embankment Road, Kitty, in the vicinity of the Alliance For Change (AFC) office, on July 16, 2023.

He is also alleged to have used expletives when confronted by the proprietor of the place where the incident occurred.

In the video seen by this publication, Patterson appears to be heavily intoxicated as he urinated on the property.

He went away, only to return later and urinate in close proximity to several drums that were on the parapet and a short distance from the spot where he had previously committed the act.

On this occasion, however, Patterson had what appeared to be a cigarette in his mouth, and seemed to be arguing with someone, whom he later waved his middle finger at.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the matter was reported to the police, and officers visited the location, where they were able to obtain CCTV footage of the incident.

Patterson is currently before the court along with former General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) Corporation, Rawlston Adams, jointly charged of conspiracy to defraud.

The charge stemmed from the controversial contract awarded for the feasibility study and design of a new Demerara River Crossing in 2016.

The duo had denied the charge which alleged that, between November 18, 2016, and February 1, 2018, at Georgetown, they conspired with each other and with other persons unknown, to defraud the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) of $162,635,015; this money belongs to the Asphalt Plant, which falls under the purview of the DHBC.

The particulars of the charge indicated that the funding of the feasibility study and design for a new Demerara Harbour Bridge, was not a function of the DHBC, hence the monies from the Asphalt Plant account could not have been used to fund the project.

The charge was brought by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU); both Patterson and Adams were released on $200,000 bail each.