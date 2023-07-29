Gov’t seeking to acquire 15 acres of land to expand, modernise Charity Market

OWING to the disastrous fire which destroyed dozens of stalls inside the Charity Market, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has said that the government is committed to creating a state-of-the-art market facility to restore and improve the livelihoods of vendors.

Dr Jagdeo said that they are trying to acquire about 15 acres of land in Charity in order to create a more mordernised and spacious market. The government invested $30 million to rehabilitate the Charity Market in 2021.

He said that because they are building a new housing scheme within the area, they are exploring the option of obtaining land adjacent to the new development for commercial uses.

This option is being inspected since, in the end, the housing development might need a high-end market, shopping malls and other facilities of that sort.

Although the vendors requested that the government rebuild a shed, Dr Jagdeo said that the part of Charity Market that was burnt is a narrow strip of land and, therefore, would not facilitate the growth of a modern market.

“So, whilst there may be a commitment to rebuild a shed there, I spoke with the people, some of the vendors, and I said we should do something major now, let’s shift to a market of the future with maybe modern facilities, parking and everything else for the area,” he said.

Millions of dollars went up in flames earlier this month after a fire erupted at the Charity Market in Region Two.

Shortly after the fire started, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) issued a press statement.

It was explained that two fire tenders were battling to bring the blaze, which started at approximately 19:20 hrs., under control.

“At this time, we also have to report that one of our officers received a mild electrical shock during firefighting activities. He was taken to the hospital and treated. Additionally, another rank was also injured at the scene and required medical attention,” the Fire Service disclosed.

Meanwhile, vendors were in tears as they watched the fire destroy their livelihood. Some desperately tried to save what they could but were unable to do so since the fire ripped through the market within minutes.