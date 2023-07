Wins for Barbados, Jamaica and Guyana

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, (CMC) – Results on the final day of the third round of matches in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 three-day tournament on Thursday in St Vincent.

Scores:

At Arnos Vale: BARBADOS 101 (Zion Brathwaite 35; Chamiqueko Landerfort 5-21, Kimani Nisbett 3-38) and 189 (Achilles Browne 44, Nimar Bolden 28, Zion Brathwaite 24). LEEWARD ISLANDS 123 (Michael Palmer 27, Michael Greaves 21; Nathan Sealy 6-31, Saurav Worrell 3-39) and 82 (Jewel Andrew 24; Nathan Sealy 5-13, Saurav Worrell 3-35). Barbados won by 85 runs.

At Park Hill: WINDWARD ISLANDS 133 (Divonie Joseph 45, Kerwin Gassie 23; Reon Edwards 6-34) and 258 (Ackeem Auguste 96, Stephan Pascal 44, Reshawn Lewis 34, Tarrique Edward 23; Reon Edwards 4-66, Tamarie Redwood 4-92). JAMAICA 264 for eight declared (Justin Beckford 100 not out, Jordan Johnson 49, Steven Wedderburn 27; Kervin Gassie 3-33) and 130 for seven (Brian Barnes 29, Adrian Weir 27; Kirtney Franklyn 3-51). Jamaica won by three wickets.

At Sion Hill: TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 95 for six declared (Andrew Rambaran 28, Narad Kissoondath 22; Jonathan Rampersaud 5-16) and 155 (Kyle Ramdoo 52, Justin Jagessar 26; Jeremy Sandia 5-42, Jonathan Rampersaud 2-36). GUYANA 176 (Shamar Yearwood 52, Mavendra Dindyal 38, Z Ramsammy 24; Jaden Agard 4-35, Andrew Rambarran 2-44) and 75 for five (Shamar Yearwood 40). Guyana won by five wickets.