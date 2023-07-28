Sponsors committed to expansion of Kares One Guyana T10 Blast

IT will be 32 teams starting, but only one will be crowned winners of the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast championship set for July 29 and 30 in Georgetown.

Sponsors and team representatives attended the pre-tournament press conference at Montra Restaurant and Longue, and all expressed delight in being part of the event and look forward to seeing its further growth.

Both Natsha Persaud of Kares Inc. and Dwayne Bristol, GT Brand Manager, want to see the tournament expand to more teams in the future, and Kares pledged to support the tournament for the next year.

Bristol praised the organisers for producing a well-organised concept and indicated that, as a company, they have big plans to do further partnerships.

The team captains all expressed confidence in doing well, noting they had been long in preparation for the event.

This year, the tournament has 32 teams, coming from all regions except Region Nine.

More so, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the tournament’s patron, recently recommitted his support for the tournament, noting it is an event that will bring many people together from varying communities under the ‘One Guyana’ banner.

The President also unveiled the specially made hand-crafted winner’s trophy. Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, was also present and, he too, pledged his support towards the tournament.

Several active and former national players will feature for their teams over the two-day extravaganza.

Preliminary matches will be staged at the Police Sports Club, the Guyana Defence Force, Queen’s College, YMCA, and Transport Sports Club grounds, while the finals will be held at the Everest Cricket Ground on July 30.

To progress to the championship match, a team must win three matches on day one and their semi-final on day two.

They will then qualify to compete for the first prize of $1M cash and the specially crafted One Guyana Trophy.

Star Rentals, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., ENet, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Trophy Stall, Premier Insurance, Cricket Zone USA, Beacon Café, Continental Transport, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, National Sports Commission, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, Jacobs Jewelry & Pawn Shop, First Change Builder Inc. Impressions Inc. and Sicko Mode, 94.1 BOOM FM, Assuria Insurance, Montra Restaurant & Longue, Gafoors and Hard Rock Café.

The first-ever champions will pocket $1M, while the losing finalist will collect $300,000.

The two losing semi-finalists will walk away with $100,000 each. There will also be prizes for outstanding individual performances.

Additionally, there will be a celebrity match before the championship match with the winning side being rewarded $200,000, which will be donated to a charity of their choice.