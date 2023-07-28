ENet joins supporting cast for Kares One Guyana T10

– Two lucky fans to win phones on Sunday

ENet, Guyana’s 5G mobile provider, has joined in support of the inaugural Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast set for July 29 and 30 in Georgetown.

As the leading provider of digital cable television, internet, information technology, and media services, ENet will gift two cell phones to lucky fans at the final on Sunday, July 30, at the Everest Cricket Ground.

Robert Hiscock, Head of Mobile Networks at ENet, stated, “We are always happy to support and play our role in development and giving youths a platform to showcase their talent. We recently signed on to support squash until the end of 2024, and this is just another step in that process.”

Co-Director of the Kares One Guyana T10 Blast, Yusuf Ali, thanked ENet for the overwhelming support and highlighted that the support is more than just the phones as the sponsorship means the ‘celebrity match’, the event’s final, is expected to be streamed live on ENet.

For more information about ENet’s products and services, visit www.enet.gy.

The tournament features 32 teams representing all regions except Region Nine.

Several active and former national players will feature for their teams over the two-day extravaganza.

Preliminary matches will be staged at the Police Sports Club, the Guyana Defence Force, Queen’s College, YMCA, and Transport Sports Club grounds, while the finals will be held at the Everest Cricket Ground on July 30.

The first-ever champions will pocket G$1M, while the losing finalist will collect G$300,000.

The two losing semi-finalists will walk away with G$100,000 each. There will also be prizes for outstanding individual performances.

Additionally, there will be a celebrity match before the championship game with the winning side being rewarded with G$200,000, to be donated to a charity of their choice.

In what has turned out to be the perfect family-oriented event, the organisers have promised to set up a specially designated area — the Kids Zone.

The children will enjoy free rides in the child-friendly zone, including a bouncy castle.

In partnership with Banks DIH Limited, ice cream, soda, snacks, and water will be offered to children for free.

Admission is free to all venues.