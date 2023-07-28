New ‘Span Nine’ to facilitate larger vessels

–as Demerara Harbour Bridge opened six hours ahead of schedule

STRATEGIC planning and efficient coordination from several stakeholders and agencies over the past three days resulted in the successful reopening of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), six hours ahead of the scheduled timeframe.

The DHB was expected to be closed for three days from 23:59hrs on July 24, 2023, to 23:59hrs on July 27, 2023 to facilitate the replacement of Span Nine and other routine maintenance.

During a media update on the eastern half of the bridge, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is performing the duties of President, reminded those present that the DHB is one of Guyana’s main transportation links, and that as such it was critical that all works were completed within a short period of time to ensure that commuters were able to return to some normalcy.

It was also important so that goods and services could reach Guyanese who reside on the western and hinterland half of the Demerara River.

“It’s not only connecting people living in Region Three; people in [other regions], they move to Parika, and then they move through Region Three, and then they come across the bridge to get into town to do their business,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

In order for critical maintenance to be done, there had to be some disruptions; however, the Prime Minister said that the various personnel, engineers, contractors, law enforcement officers, and other officials ensured that there were little to no severe inconveniences reported within the period that works were being done.

“What was important was the coordination of all the agencies involved in what we would call a multi-agency or inter-agency approach. Equally, what was important was the communication aspect; the manner in which we communicated. Guyanese were alerted about this project, and the necessity to get it done at a time long before the actual closure,” he said.

CONTINUED SERVICING

While a new Demerara River crossing is under construction, and is slated to be completed by December 2024, Prime Minister Phillips said continued maintenance will be carried out on the existing bridge.

“Until we complete the other bridge that was promised in our Manifesto, we have to keep this bridge serviceable; we have to keep this bridge operational,” he related.

Regarding the efficiency of the recent works, Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill said that the project was initially slated to last one week, but after examining the possible inconveniences, the workplan was narrowed down to three days.

“Between 11:30 hrs and 1 o’clock today, marine traffic flowed, and we were able to get vessels both in and out,” he said, adding:

“Everybody worked; nobody was injured. We had good weather; we weren’t interrupted, and we were able to finish six hours ahead of time.”

With the new span in place, the bridge will now be able to retract wider to allow for the passage of larger vessels.

“Before the replacement of Span Nine, we only had an opening of about 54 meters. And now, with the new Span Nine, we gone up 70 meters. We have been able to get back the full opening,” Minister Edghill said.

Further, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar said the retraction was successfully tested at 1:00 am, and there was another at 11:00hrs to allow six vessels to pass; four south-bound and two heading north.

On Tuesday, the first day of closure, works scheduled for 06:00hrs were done at around 04:30hrs instead, giving the contractor an advantage.

After the span was put in place, engineers were able to position the cable wheel, which would move the hydraulic cable, along with the cabinet, which contains all controls for the hydraulics of the bridge.

With the opening of the bridge once more to vehicular and passenger service, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) wishes to advise commuters that the water taxi service at the DHB will have been terminated as of 18:00hrs on Thursday evening.

However, the service operating between Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and Wales, on the West Bank Demerara (WBD) was allowed to continue until 20:00hrs that night, while the Stabroek to Vreed-en-Hoop service remained uninterrupted throughout the night.

Water taxis operating between Stabroek and Vreed-en-Hoop will resume regular hours of operation, 05:30hrs to 20:00hrs from today, July 28, 2023.

