Guyana aims for expansion of investment portfolio with China

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, during an interview on Thursday while on his one-week visit to China, said that every avenue is being explored in order to find ways in which collaboration between China and Guyana can be expanded, and there can be a wider investment portfolio.

“What I expect is really an expansion, because we already have a lot going on between China and Guyana, and we want to build on that and expand on that, and strengthen our relationship…” the President said during an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN).

He added: “China and Guyana share a very impressive relationship; we recently celebrated our 50th Anniversary,” noting that China has played a significant role in Guyana’s socio-economic development.

Highlighting Guyana’s diversity and the growth of Chinese culture in Guyana, he also remarked: “So, Chinese make up an important component of who we are as a people.”

The Head of State said, too, that his government is also working with China to develop a top-of-the-line healthcare system within Guyana.

He mentioned, too, that China remains a partner at a time when Guyana is undergoing a major transformational shift, and the nation is building on three important pillars: Energy, climate and food security.

Given Guyana’s new-found oil wealth, President Ali said that his government is working hard to create a framework to ensure that prosperity emerges.

Bilateral trade between Guyana and China had increased from US$265 million in 2018 to US$1.88 billion in 2022, a strong indication of how the two nations’ historic relationship has grown tremendously over the past years.

This was according to China’s Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan, during her remarks at a previous sod-turning ceremony for the $6.6 billion regional hospital at Plantation Bath, West Coast Berbice.

“In recent years, China-Guyana trade and economic co

She then went on to say: “Guyana has become China’s largest trading partner among [Caribbean Community] CARICOM countries.”

The Ambassador then affirmed that China is willing to further enhance bilateral co-operation in various fields, in order to foster growth in both nations. China and Guyana officially established diplomatic ties in 1972.

Under political relations, there have been interactions between leaders of the two countries at different times. China has assisted Guyana with a number of infrastructural projects, including the construction of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Under healthcare, Guyana has benefitted from being the first Caribbean country to receive COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese Government, while the Chinese Medical Brigade has been coming to Guyana since 1993, following the establishment of a Medical Cooperation Agreement between the two countries on May 26, 1993.

In the area of capacity building, the Chinese Government has offered a number of scholarships and training courses to Guyanese at leading universities in China.

Moreover, the government has signed contracts with China’s Sinopharm International for the construction of six new regional hospitals in various parts of the country, including the one in Plantation Bath.