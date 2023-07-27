News Archives
PM Phillips acknowledges technical expertise, teamwork skills obtained through ‘Tradewinds’
PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of the President was, on Wednesday, briefed on the ongoing 38th iteration of Tradewinds exercise at the Air Station London, Timehri.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Phillips attended a joint military tactical exercise at Base Camp Stephenson, praising ranks for demonstrating their technical expertise and teamwork skills obtained throughout the exercise.
During a wing ceremony, the Prime Minister presented several military ranks with badges for GDF Basic Paratroopers, GDF Free Fall Badge, France Free Fall Badge and the US Basic Paratroopers Badge.

Tradewinds 2023 (TW2023) is a Caribbean-focused multi-dimensional exercise conducted in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, which provides participating nations opportunities to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional co-operation in complex multinational security operations.

The Prime Minister, along with visiting Governor of Bermuda, Rena Lalgie, and United States Southern Command, General Laura J. Richardson and several other dignitaries were also expected to tour a number of sites under TWD23.

