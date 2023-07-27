Patterson on $200,000 station bail for indecently exposing himself

ALLIANCE For Change (AFC) member and former Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson was released on $200,000 bail pending further investigation, for exposing his genitals in public, and using obscene language.

On Wednesday, Patterson surrendered himself to the police in the company of his lawyer, Ronald Daniels, where the allegation of “exposure of genitals”, an offence under the Sexual Offences Act, was put to him. He was also accused of using expletives when confronted by the proprietor of the place where the incident occurred.

In response to the allegation, Daniels said on his Facebook page that his client was opting to exercise “his constitutional right to remain silent” on the matter.

He went on to say in his post, “He is alleged to have ‘intentionally exposed his genitals’ by urinating at a certain location, and using expletives when confronted by the proprietor. We attended the station just after 2:00pm, and the interview, though short, concluded at 4:00pm.”

Patterson was subsequently released on $200,000 station bail, as investigations continue.

In a video widely circulated on social media, someone purporting to be Patterson is seen exposing himself at a location along Railway Embankment Road, Kitty, in the vicinity of the Alliance For Change (AFC) office on July 16, 2023.

Though attempting to address the allegations through a brief post on his Facebook page, the Opposition Member of Parliament faced heavy criticism over his purported conduct. In the video seen by this publication, Patterson appears to be heavily intoxicated as he urinated on the property.

He went away, only to return later and proceed to urinate in close proximity to several drums that were on the parapet and a short distance from the spot where he had previously committed the act.

On this occasion, however, Patterson had what appeared to be a cigarette in his mouth, and seemed to be arguing with someone, whom he later waved his middle finger at.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the matter was reported to the police, and officers visited the location, where they were able to obtain CCTV footage of the incident. This publication was also informed that a statement was taken from an individual connected with the matter.