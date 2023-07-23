Region Five to witness transformation with $2B housing investment

AS Guyana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to triple by 2025, the government is creating a framework for affordable housing to ensure that all Guyanese, particularly those in low and middle-income groups, have access to adequate housing.

In a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle, the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, explained that he visited three of the four existing areas where they currently have the new housing development.

Those areas, according to him, are Experiment, Balthyock, and Shieldstown in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

“Upon visiting the project site in Shieldstown, I also took the opportunity to engage with residents in the said community.” The housing minister also disclosed that the investment for the Shieldstown housing development is at a cost of over $2 billion. “We have a $2 billion investment that is being used for the new housing development area, and the work is progressing smoothly,” he added.

In terms of what this means for development of the people of Region Five and, by extension, the country, Minister Croal said, “We have a lot of simultaneous projects, and these are all to satisfy our requirement of having allocated funds; we also have to do the infrastructural work. This is all part of the $54 billion that I alluded to where we have existing contracts signed for, including the four-lane road.” The minister further stated that he is pleased to know that through such initiatives, they as a government are positively impacting the lives of people on a daily basis.”

He continued: “These initiatives mean a lot to people; the beneficiaries are the ones who are really impacted, and those beneficiaries are awaiting their lands to go, so that they can have the opportunity to build their new homes.”

While the minister noted that many of the recipients of these lands who are currently renting, living with their extended families or in-laws would have a better living arrangement for themselves and their families, he also said that this type of development creates employment for the locals.

According to him, “With the construction that is happening, everyone benefits, whether it is in the transportation sector or with the suppliers. These projects have a domino effect on everyone, and everyone benefits.”

Finally, Minister Croal revealed that all the sites in Region Five are expected to be commissioned by October 2023, considering the weather. While on the Shieldstown site, the minister suggested to the contractors to take advantage of the dry season to hasten their work in order for it to be finished on schedule.

Once finished, the project will produce over 700 residential house lots, and the works also include roads and drainage networks, which are divided into six lots.

Minister Croal was accompanied by Member of Parliament, Faizal Jaffarally; the Regional Chairman for Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Vickchand Ramphal; the CH&PA’s Director of Community Development, Gladwin Charles and the senior engineers were also present.

Earlier in the month, Minister Croal and his team also held outreaches in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and engaged with the residents of several communities.

He sorted out many of their housing issues and processed certificates of title for those who were given house lots after they had signed their agreements of sale.

During one of his presentations, the minister said, “In all, in just Region Six, we have about $10.6 billion of ongoing infrastructure work. When you take into consideration Palmyra and ongoing works in our new housing developments. We are trying to fast track the process of homeownership…it is also a means of creating opportunities for employment and providing economic benefits.”