APNU-controlled City Hall will be monitored for corrupt activities

–Jagdeo says

THE A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has once again come under fire after several city business owners have alleged that the party tried to exploit them in order to fund their recent victory rally in Georgetown.

It is also alleged that APNU, which won majority of the seats on the City Council, even promised favours to these businessmen in exchange for funding.

Addressing the alleged “shake down” and threatening of businessmen by Opposition members to give funding, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, during a press conference on Thursday, said: “They [APNU] are known to do this and Norton, having said publicly he didn’t have money to contest the Local Government Elections, of course, it’s a lie because you don’t need to spend a lot of money to contest Local Government Elections. Most of it is done by the committees themselves in every area.”

Owing to those reports, Jagdeo said that his party’s councillors at City Hall will be “on the ball” to make sure that no wrongdoings occur, such as the illegal sale of properties in Georgetown and waiver of taxes.

“So, we have our 11 councilors [and they] will look out for any sale of this [city’s] property, that’s one. Two, any attempt to give waivers to people,” he said while underscoring that there will be no private negotiations for rates and taxes to be waived.

Also, in keeping with the party’s commitment to run on accountability and transparency, the PPP General Secretary said the party’s councillors will also be looking out for any corruption in the city.

Newly-elected PPP Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) councillors had said previously that they are on a mission to ensure there is accountability at the APNU-controlled City Hall.

The councillors’ plans were outlined by PPP councillor, Odayson Ashby, in an interview with the Guyana Chronicle.

Ashby also reaffirmed that he, together with his colleagues, will be lobbying for an audit to reveal the years of financial mismanagement at City Hall under the PNC administration.

Stressing that they will stay true to their manifesto promises, he said: “The only difference is whether APNU will choose to work with us or work against us,” adding: “We [PPP councillors] are very competent and committed to delivering to the residents of Georgetown.”

When asked what is first on their agenda, the newly-elected councillor remarked: “For 27 years, the [PNC] council has practically derailed the laws,” emphasising that an audit of City Hall not being done for a number of years is evidence of the poor management.

He then went on to say: “What we’re looking to do is that we will look to put as much pressure as we could put on the APNU councillors,” adding that at the next statutory meeting, which is slated to be next month, the PPP councillors will be advocating for an audit in order to unearth the billions of dollars in taxes that are unaccounted for at City Hall.

The PPP has gained 11 seats on the 30-seat council; this is an increase from the seven seats the party had at the last LGEs. And the party hopes to use its increased voice to deal with some of these known issues at the Council.