‘President Ali earned his position as our presidential candidate’

-Dr. Jagdeo says; affirms that PPP will rally behind him come 2025

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Thursday, announced that President, Dr. Irfaan Ali will make his return as the PPP’s presidential candidate for the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

This, according to Dr. Jagdeo, is owing to his outstanding performance and impeccable leadership abilities he has displayed during his tenure as the President of Guyana.

According to PPP General Secretary: “He’s [Ali] been the Finance Secretary of the party for a number of years, one of the most senior persons and most aggressive party members in a positive way in terms of hard work. President Ali earned his position as our candidate. He didn’t come from anyone influencing us; he comes from a long history of a family that has been in the struggle.”

President Ali has made a number of noteworthy accomplishments since being elected to office as Guyana’s ninth executive president.

In his capacity as president, he has put Guyana on the map, upheld national security and law and order, created the right conditions and environment for thousands of people to get jobs and house lots, and awarded contracts to the most qualified contractors regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation, among many other things.

He has travelled to nearly every district, village, and town in this little period to meet with the locals to discuss and resolve their issues.

President Ali has also put Guyana on a sound economic path that will not only benefit the populace, particularly the poor, but also achieve his ultimate goal of reducing or ending poverty, as well as improving the nation’s education and healthcare systems, among other things, and most importantly, returning the nation to its former glory.

The Head of State, just last month, said that he has received invitations for state visits from more than 50 nations and that he will travel to China this month to deepen bilateral ties with the Asian country.

Speaking on how his many international engagements have been prosperous for Guyana over the last three years, he said: “For the month of July, I received more than 50 direct requests from Heads of Governments around the world. We’re going on our official state visit to China. These are the things we do to bring results for the country.”

He added: “We have proposals coming from France, French Guiana. These are all proposals that come directly from our international engagements, directly from pushing and promoting Guyana and what we have to offer. We are on the right trajectory.”

The Head of State had related that since being elected to office, he has had the privilege of meeting with more than 60 world leaders, more than 50 chief executive officers of significant multinationals, interacted with international organisations, and was asked to deliver the keynote addresses at more than 150 events.

Additionally, Dr. Ali had said that Guyana’s government has a plan to make the country a leader in the world in the three major security areas – food, energy, and climate. However, to do this, Guyana must take a steadfast stance on the global stage and engage in bilateral and multilateral engagements to increase support for the country.