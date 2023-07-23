News Archives
Residents of Five, Seven Mile to receive quality water
GWI CEO, Shaik Baksh (third right) and Bartica Major, Anthony Murray (fourth left) share their views on a potential location for a small treatment plant that will serve residents of Five Mile and the new Housing Scheme at Seven Mile, Bartica, as technical officers listen attentively
THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is moving to establish a new water source to serve residents of the Five Mile Housing Scheme and the new housing development at Seven Mile, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GWI, Shaik Baksh, accompanied by Hinterland Service Director, Ramchand Jailall; Water Quality Specialist, Dr Deon Anderson, and other technical officers, on Friday, visited several sites in the mining town that could be used as a viable water source.

Once the source is identified, GWI will install a transmission line and construct a small treatment plant and storage facilities to ensure reliable access to quality water for residents of Five and Seven Miles.

The utility company is hoping to complete this project early next year. Bartica, the gateway to the interior, is a bustling town with a growing population.
Cognisant of those developments, GWI is making every effort to provide improved services to residents of the township.

Staff Reporter

