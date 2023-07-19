Media must be held to a high standard

–greater access to government being enjoyed

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, on Tuesday, reaffirmed the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government’s commitment to work with every stakeholder of society.

Minister McCoy was at the time addressing a statement issued recently by the Guyana Press Association (GPA).

He said that the GPA is an important body which exists as a group representing the rights of journalists, to ensure that they operate in a way which fosters the right environment for journalists.

However, McCoy related that this was not the first time a “certain section of the media, and in particular a small group within the Guyana Press Association,” found themselves aiming towards “the throat” of the PPP/C government.

The minister related that this statement was issued after a press conference held by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

“Now, this is an association that kept calling for frequent press briefings and press conferences by the President. I want to say in the first two to three months of us coming into office alone, the President did more press conferences than the former President Granger has ever done in his entire tenure, in just the first few months,” McCoy said.

Outside of press conferences, the minister related that there are other numerous opportunities in which the members of the media are allowed to ask questions, to pursue their issues, and to follow up on matters outside of a press conference.

“There are numerous engagements by this government, public events and activities where every single Cabinet member is present, including the President on so many occasions. So, there is no limited access, no restriction of access to journalists,” Minister McCoy said.

He added that the President is one of the best examples of access, openness, frankness and transparency right before the eyes of the people of Guyana.

Further, referring to a statement about longstanding public relations consultant and journalist, Kit Nascimento, by the GPA, Minister McCoy said that the language used was unfair to Nascimento and his work, as well as disrespectful in some ways.

“Kit is a veteran journalist and is 89 years of age. All of us should be proud of his performance before and even at the press conference because what he did at that press conference as a moderator was to remind some people that the universal rules and practices would apply here and in every other case as it ought to be,” he reasoned.

McCoy said that the business of the government is “serious business,” and when the President would find time to engage the media and to update the population on what they are doing as a government, it should be valued time.

“So, this is really for us to understand that you don’t have, internationally, any press conference at the level of the President where the journalists are able to walk in at any time, even when the President is addressing the media,” he said.

McCoy related that some level of order and discipline at these events should exist.

“Having a media house accredit a journalist and a photographer or videographer to the President’s press conference is not unheard of, and we like to make reference to the USA and the White House…well, we must recognise that this is what happens in the White House. You have to be accredited,” he said.

At President Ali’s press conference, McCoy related that each journalist was given the opportunity to ask questions, with a total of 23 questions asked and the President answered all of them.

“We have a duty and a right to update the public and the media on our activities of government. And that’s what the President did. However, I am happy that they recognised and they have said that we were able to start the last press conference on time,” he said.

Minister McCoy noted that rules are necessary and said that if they wish to pass on to the next generation, for things to be done at a higher standard, it is the rules as those which they must maintain.

“Among other things…you will see periodically across our country, shifting in directions that will put us at the highest level of standards on our operations,” he said.