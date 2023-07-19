Housing issues resolved, land sale agreements signed during Region Six outreach

WITH the aim of expediting the homeownership process and ensuring that all Guyanese benefit from the government’s housing development plans, the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Monday led an outreach in Region Six.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Minister Croal explained that he and his team met with residents of Skeldon, Hampshire, the Number 75 scheme, and the Number 76 scheme, who were able to sign their Agreements of Sale for the remaining low-income houses.

Housing-related matters were also discussed and resolved, he added.

He emphasised that the sale agreement gives residents legal ownership of their lots.

“With the sale agreement, people can go to the bank, acquire a loan, and build their homes. The reality is, not everyone has the cash to build their homes, and we are happy that we, as a government, can help give Guyanese a better option. It makes a big difference to people’s lives and the lives of their families, especially their children,” Croal said.

Even though the signing could have been done at the regional office in New Amsterdam, Minister Croal said: “We are looking to bring ease and convenience to the people, so we’ve decided to go to them with our staff. We set aside one day to get these exercises completed, and we also resolved any housing matters that people may have had in their areas.”

In relation to the 100 houses that were constructed in the Hampshire area, the minister said that the process has started, and there were several persons experiencing some challenges.

Those issues, he said, were resolved, and their Agreements of Sale were signed as well.

“Everything that we were hoping to be accomplished we did, so by the end of the month all pending matters [will be] cleared up, and the people can begin to live in their houses,” Minister Croal added.

The housing minister also indicated that $1.2 billion is now being invested in the Number 75 scheme programme for infrastructural upgrades.

Meanwhile, in the nearby Number 76 scheme, residents will benefit from about $2 billion in continuous infrastructural investments.

Finally, Minister Croal disclosed that he and his team will be at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) office in New Amsterdam on Friday to deal with Ordinance Fortlands residents.

He explained that one of the aims is to meet with the people who have been allocated land there and have them sign their Agreement of Sale.

Additionally, it was disclosed that the Hampshire Housing Scheme consists of 100 units, 28 of which have already been handed over.

Each unit is 20 feet x 30 feet (600 square feet) and has two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and sanitary facilities.

“The beneficiaries expressed their joy at finally being able to see their homes and house lots. Several people stated that being able to acquire their home marks a significant step towards their independence, as they can now provide better shelter for their families and move away from renting or relying on relatives for accommodation,” he added.