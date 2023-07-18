Toyota Raize up for grabs in GBTI’s ‘Dream Big’ housing loans promotion

THE Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI), on Monday, launched its home loan promotion, through which one customer will “drive home” with a brand new Toyota Raize vehicle at the end of the promotion.

The campaign “Dream Big – We’ll take care of the rest,” was launched at the “I Love Guyana Park” in Kingston, Georgetown, under the theme: “Bank on your dreams”.

According to GBTI’s Marketing Manager, Pernell Cummings, the campaign is for anyone looking for finance to buy, build or complete a new home or for persons wishing to renovate or improve their home.

Rawattie Mohandeo, Business Development Manager, said: “Our Dream Big Housing Campaign aims to provide you with exceptional value and unprecedented advantages in your pursuit of home ownership. We recognise that a home is more than just a physical space; it is a place of comfort, and a foundation for families to thrive.”

“GBTI understands the importance of affordability, hence our carefully thought-out mortgage ceilings, competitive interest rates and low down-payment that are geared to match your budget in catering for the various sizes and preferences of houses, ensuring that there is something for every aspiring homeowner.

“Imagine owning a home for $9 million and paying only $40,000 monthly, at an interest rate as low as 3.8 per cent. Isn’t that great news? We understand that buying a home is a significant life decision. It is a step towards building a better future for yourself and your loved ones. That is why our dedicated sales team across our branches is ready to walk you through every step of the way, by providing guidance and support to get you there,” she said.

Mohandeo added: “As we launch this housing campaign for the second time around, we are confident that with our expertise and your ambition, we can turn your dreams into reality.”

This prize, she said, represents the bank’s gratitude and appreciation for its customers’ trust in GBTI as their financial partner.

Giovanni Browne, the winner of last year’s Drive Home promotion, shared his story of winning a Toyota Raize from GBTI. He said last year around this time, he was hunting for a house loan and settled at GBTI; he did not only get his new home, but he also won a brand-new Toyota SUV.

The bank’s revised rates are 3.8 per cent up to $9 million, 5.50 per cent for loans between $9 million and $20 million; six per cent for persons acquiring the young professionals’ homes for $20 million to $25 million, and 6.99 per cent for loans $25 million and above.

Customers are required to contribute as little as five per cent of the project cost and have up to 30 years to repay.