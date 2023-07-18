Father of two dies in fire at Paradise/Jibb

THE Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has launched an investigation into a fire at Paradise/Jibb, Region Two, which destroyed a house and claimed the life of a fisherman.

Dead is 38-year-old Terry Lallo.

The fire occurred on Sunday around 21:00 hours shortly after he had returned from a lake trip with his friends.

Lallo had separated from his wife two years ago and was living alone ever since.

The man’s mother told this publication that he would venture to sea and sometimes he would not get sufficient catch to offset his expenses, which resulted in him being frustrated.

The woman said that he was her eldest son.

“I can’t believe my eyes. My son was in that house and I couldn’t help him. Everything went up in flames. We are now homeless; all the sofa, everything went up in flames,” the grief-stricken woman said.

Lallo’s remains were removed from the burnt structure and taken to the Suddie Mortuary where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Residents called the Anna Regina Fire station after noticing the fire. However, the firefighters were unable to save the structure from destruction.