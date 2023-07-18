News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Educating public about fire safety, prevention priority for GFS – Wickham
Most of the recent fires were caused by the unsupervised burning of garbage and electrical trips (Guyana Fire Service photo)
Most of the recent fires were caused by the unsupervised burning of garbage and electrical trips (Guyana Fire Service photo)

A RECENT upsurge in fires has occurred not only in Georgetown, but other parts of the country, and in addition to millions of dollars in losses, several persons have lost their lives while being trapped in some of the burning buildings.

These fires occurred at the Charity Market, on the Essequibo Coast; at a Chinese supermarket near the La Penitence Market; at Patentia in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara; at Mahaica; at Charlestown; and at Mahdia in May 2023, just days before Independence Day.

According to the Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is currently performing regular fire prevention inspections, and providing hints on fire safety and fire prevention.

Additionally, the fire service is also conducting outreaches, which he said have been completed at several markets throughout the country up to this point.

He said, too, that they are striving to empower people, so that they may be able to prevent future fires. He noted that prevention of these fires is what the GFS wants.

“If the fires do come, well then, we have to do firefighting. But we prefer to educate members of the public; educate users of fire.”

While noting that all fires are different, Wickham said that most of them that have occurred thus far were caused by electrical issues, and persons trying to dispose of their garbage, or rubbish as we would call it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.