Educating public about fire safety, prevention priority for GFS – Wickham

A RECENT upsurge in fires has occurred not only in Georgetown, but other parts of the country, and in addition to millions of dollars in losses, several persons have lost their lives while being trapped in some of the burning buildings.

These fires occurred at the Charity Market, on the Essequibo Coast; at a Chinese supermarket near the La Penitence Market; at Patentia in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara; at Mahaica; at Charlestown; and at Mahdia in May 2023, just days before Independence Day.

According to the Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is currently performing regular fire prevention inspections, and providing hints on fire safety and fire prevention.

Additionally, the fire service is also conducting outreaches, which he said have been completed at several markets throughout the country up to this point.

He said, too, that they are striving to empower people, so that they may be able to prevent future fires. He noted that prevention of these fires is what the GFS wants.

“If the fires do come, well then, we have to do firefighting. But we prefer to educate members of the public; educate users of fire.”

While noting that all fires are different, Wickham said that most of them that have occurred thus far were caused by electrical issues, and persons trying to dispose of their garbage, or rubbish as we would call it.