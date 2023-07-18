News Archives
Reifer dropped, Sinclair in as West
Kevin Sinclair has received his maiden Test call-up
Kevin Sinclair has received his maiden Test call-up

Indies name squad for second India Test

THE Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel today announced the squad for the second Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Match powered by YES BANK against India
. The Panel named 13 squad members and two traveling reserve players for the match which will be played at Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad from 20 to 24 July.

Kevin Sinclair, the off-spinning allrounder has replaced Raymon Reifer in the squad. Reifer will however travel to Trinidad as cover in case of injury.

Sinclair was among the leading players in the West Indies Championship four-day first-class competition earlier this year. He also played a significant role with bat and ball in the recent West Indies “A” Team series win in Bangladesh.

Overall, he has so far played 18 first-class matches with 54 wickets including three five-wicket hauls at an average of 23.98 each. With the bat he has scored 756 runs at an average of 29, including six half centuries.

The upcoming second Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Match powered by YES BANK will be historic – marking the 100th Test Match between West Indies and India, since the two teams first met at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi in 1948. Play starts daily at 10am (9am Jamaica/7:30pm India).

Fans can purchase tickets in their preferred viewing locations from the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard, at tickets.windiescricket.com – where they will be able to download tickets securely to their mobile device, or print out their ticket to present for scanning at the entrance point.

SQUAD – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican; Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan.

Staff Reporter

