Two-week Malteenoes Academy launched

Minister Ramson tells students not to be afraid to pursue their dreams

By Sean Devers

IN 1993, the Malteenoes Sports Club which was founded in 1902 by a Bajan Tailor, launched the first ever cricket Academy in the Caribbean, and yesterday at its Thomas Road facility, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson officially declared the 2023 Academy open.

The two-week Academy will run until July 29 on Mondays to Fridays from 9:00 hours to 15:00 hours and so far, approximately 56 students have registered.

The students will be exposed to the laws of cricket, etiquette, the skill sets required to play cricket, the mental attitude needed, the importance of fitness and good health among other topics.

MSC’s vice-president, a former West Indies U-19 Captain Steven Jacobs spoke about what the students (aged from 7-18) would expect at this Academy and told them that academics and sports create a balanced individual.

Jacobs, who played in CPL and is now the proprietor of a business, told the gathering of eager youngsters that they should be motivated by past Academy attendees, who achieved success in their cricket career and in their personal lives. Ramnaresh Sarwan, Ryan Ramdas and Narsingh Deonarine all went on to play Test Cricket after attending the Academy.

Malteenoes has produced Test players Colin Stuart and Indoomatie Goordial-John, who is the last Guyanese female to play Test Cricket in 2004. Berbican Clayton Lambert played at Test level while he was a member of Malteenoes.

Deborah Mc Nichols, the only female President of a Club in the Caribbean that plays first division cricket, spoke about the rich history of the club and some of the players it has produced.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson, who told last year’s batch to develop a winning culture, called up four students and asked them two questions.

“When was Malteenoes founded and who is the player to play Test cricket from Malteenoes” asked Minister Ramson.

One of youngsters answered correctly to the first question and won CPL tickets for his family which has to be collected from the Sports Ministry. The second lad said Kenneth Wong, which was incorrect.

He also promised any player who makes the National U-17 team that they would receive gear.

The Minister told the students to pay attention and be disciplined.

“The world cannot function without order so discipline is important. Also try to be the best in everything you do and when you make a mistake talk to your coaches,” Minister Ramson advised.

The 39-year-old Minister who played first division cricket for Everest as a left-arm spinner, told the large gathering not to ever be afraid or ashamed of being the best and showed the participants how to show confidence.

“Always show confidence but you also have to justify that confidence by your work and performance,” Minister Ramson added.

Minister Ramson informed that the government is building an elite cricket Academy at Providence which should be ready for use by December.

“While we (West Indies) have slipped back the other teams have made investments and have out ‘Scienced’ us. For us to get back anywhere close to where we used to be means we have to make sensible investments,” Minister Ramson concluded.

After the opening ceremony the rest of the first session dealt with the laws of cricket with Umpire Matthew Kissoon.