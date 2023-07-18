Mexico clip Panama 1-0 to win ninth Gold Cup title

Mexico are champions of the Concacaf Gold Cup for a ninth time, as Santiago Gimenez struck for a dramatic late winner to deliver Mexico a 1-0 victory over Panama in the 2023 Gold Cup Final on Sunday evening at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Just minutes into the match as second half substitute, Gimenez scored in the 88’ with a sensational strike to seal the title for Mexico.

There were few chances for either side in the opening half hour. Panama forward Ismael Diaz had an early look at goal in the second minute, but was unable to get off a clean shot, while Mexico’s Uriel Antuna shot right at Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera in the 12’

As far as true scoring threats, the biggest one of the first 45 minutes for Mexico did not arrive until the 42’ when a Luis Romo cross from the right wing was dummied, allowing a clean, sweeping shot from Orbelin Pineda that was saved by Mosquera. Henry Martin was there for the follow up on the doorstep, but again Mosquera came up big.

As for Panama, a shot from Anibal Godoy that bounced wide past outstretched Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in first half stoppage time served as the best opportunity for Los Canaleros.

Panama stayed strong and almost found a goal late on when Edgar Barcenas swung a shot wide in the 87’.

The decisive moment would come a minute later in the 88’, as Gimenez, introduced into the game just minutes earlier, received a pass from Pineda with his back to goal, spun around the defender, charged toward net and slotted home a left-footed finish he’ll never forget, earning Mexico the dramatic 1-0 triumph. (Soprtsmax)