TTCB wins legal battle with former players, administrators
TTCB President Azim Bassarath.
DAREN Ganga, Dinanath Ramnarine, and a group of other cricket administrators were dealt a major blow on Tuesday when the Trinidad and Tobago High Court ordered them to pay over TT$1 million to the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB).

The administrators had been challenging the TTCB’s constitution, arguing that it was unfair to incumbent officers. They specifically took issue with the fact that incumbent officers start with 12 votes in the election of executive officers, giving them a significant advantage over challengers

. However, the High Court ruled that the administrators’ arguments were “fundamentally flawed” and that the TTCB’s constitution was “not unfair.” The court also ordered the administrators to pay the TTCB’s legal costs, which amounted to over TT$1 million.

The defeat is a major setback for the administrators, who have been battling the TTCB for many years. It is also a victory for the TTCB, which has been under fire for its governance in recent years. The administrators have said that they will appeal the decision, but it is unclear if they will be successful. The High Court’s ruling is a major victory for the TTCB, and it is likely to deter other challenges to the board’s constitution.

The defeat is also a blow to Ganga and Ramnarine, who are both former West Indies cricketers. They had hoped to use their experience and influence to reform the TTCB, but the High Court’s ruling has made that task much more difficult.(Sportsmax).

Staff Reporter

