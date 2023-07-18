FYF win Best Gym, VBG’s Keyon Britton adjudged best boxer

By Sean Devers

AFTER an almost two hours-late start, the Pepsi Mike Parris U16 Boxing Championships at the Andrew ‘Six Heads’ Lewis Boxing Gym in Albouystown, commenced on Sunday and when the dust had settled, Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) emerged winners while Rose Hall Jammers ended in the second spot.

Vergenoegen Boxing Gym’s (VBG) Keyon Britton look very impressive in his victory over Nickoli Hinds from Pace & Power (P&P) and after the culmination of 11 bouts including a female contest, Britton had done enough to win the Best Boxer Award.

Rafina Barker of P&P defeated her Gym mate Ongeua Rogers in the female bout in a tournament which is being used as preparations for the sixth Edition of the annual Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior Championships which is set for August 18-20 in Guyana.

Watched by a large and noisy gathering of mainly youths in small Gym, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) began its selection process from Sunday.

Based on the results from this tournament, boxers will be selected and encamped two weeks prior to the Regional championship, the only one of its kind in the Caribbean.

The Caribbean U16 Boxing Championships, the brainchild of GBA’s President and Guyana’s Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle, will be staged at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. The Event first commenced in 2016 and has featured an expanding list of nations with each edition.

There were wins for four Pugilists from the forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF), three from Rose Hall Jammers (RHJ) while the other competing Gyms were; Pace & Power (P&P) A/K as Timber Wolves, and the Guyana Police Force, coached professional Boxer Dexter ‘The Kid’ Marques, who were making their debut at this level.