Tradewinds 2023 to enhance security, foster regional integration

AS Tradewinds 2023 returns, much emphasis is being placed on fostering security within the region and safeguarding women’s rights in a sustainable manner, especially given Guyana’s rapid economic expansion.

This was highlighted by the United States (US) Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, during her remarks at the launch of Tradewinds 2023, at Drill Square, Base Camp Ayanganna, on Saturday.

According to the Ambassador, for this year’s event, which is sponsored by the United States Southern Command, partnerships will be formed with 1,500 security personnel from 20 countries, all in a multi-dimensional exercise which will cover ground, air, sea and even the cyber arena.

She also disclosed that, in the following weeks, much focus will be placed on fostering regional interoperability and reinforcing the importance of security and stability within the Caribbean region.

“The goal of this exercise is to improve the security responses of participating Caribbean nations and focus on skills building in interdiction, security and inter agency cooperation,” the US diplomat said.

Furthermore, Major General William Thigpen, Commander General of the United States of America South Army, during his address, commended Guyana on its efforts in preserving democracy and even striving to better the manner in which disasters are handled.

According to him: “Our presence here today is to demonstrate our enduring relationship and commitment to increasing disaster response and preparedness throughout the region as security partners in concert with each other.”

He noted that the participation of 1,500 service members illustrates the commitment to strengthen the partnership and share the responsibilities as defenders, who have the same common values, which include freedom, human rights and democracy.

He further revealed that the US has dispersed representatives from all branches of its military in order to create an environment focused on enhancing interoperability.

“Tradewinds [2023] is key in leveraging the capabilities of likeminded countries to reach common goals and strengthen regional stability,” Major General Thigpen said, adding that: “Our partnerships are built on trust and understanding to provide a safe and secure environment for our shared neighbours.”

Moreover, Chief of Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Omar Khan, told the gathering that the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is privileged to carry out the exercise with nations that share the same common vision for regional security, co-operation and prosperity as Guyana.

Noting that this exercise has been ongoing for quite a number of decades, Brigadier Khan stated, “This is truly a success for regional partnership.”

Further, speaking on the resilience of the soldiers who participate in this ongoing exercise, the Chief of Staff reflected on the last Tradewinds which was held under the stewardship of his predecessor Brigadier Godfrey Bess.

He recalled that it was held in the height of the pandemic, where soldiers had to wear masks but they still managed to perform exceptionally well.

Labelling the efforts by the supporting nations as “remarkable,” Brigadier Khan stated, “It is for this reason I applaud the team for this year’s exercise, tailored by the region, for the region,” underscoring that it encapsulates their aim to develop solutions that will tackle the challenges that the Caribbean region is facing.

“By collaborating closely, we can leverage combined strengths and experiences to build a safer and more resilient future for all of our people,” he further related.

With rigorous training to come, Brigadier Khan said that this will help fortify the nation’s ability to protect the region, mitigate the impact of potential crises and safeguard the country’s natural resources.

Noting that Guyana is now an oil producing nation, the army chief said the exercise poses much aid since Guyanese soldiers will get to learn and work alongside the country’s regional partners.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor, Gerry Gouveia, in his remarks, said that Guyana is always working vigorously to protect the rights of all its citizens.

Labelling Guyana as a “zone of peace,” he reflected on the fact that Guyana is undergoing a massive economic expansion.

Stressing that America is the “big brother” to the Caribbean region, Gouveia pressed for continued collaboration to protect and preserve democracy.