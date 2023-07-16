Agriculture sector records success for the first half of 2023

GIVEN the success in the first half of 2023, the agriculture sector, one of Guyana’s largest and most productive industries, has the potential and is in the perfect position of once more becoming the breadbasket of the Caribbean.

During an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, reported that the first half of the year was a success in “every area” of the agriculture sector.

“Guyana is leading in the agriculture agenda in CARICOM. The first half of the year was a very good one for us and we will continue on that trajectory. I am pleased to say that several projects have started this year and we are seeing a lot of progress with them, one such example is corn and soya crops. With the success of this crop, I am optimistic that, going forward for the next half of the year, we will be able to produce over two or three thousand acres that we’ve spoken about.”

He also noted that the ministry has done extremely well in the aquaculture department.

“In this half of the year, we will install a number of fish cages that President Ali would have launched late last year and that will continue, and we will also involve stakeholders.

“I would also like to say that several of those stakeholders would be going to China to be a part of a training in cage culture. This is one of the many initiatives that we are hoping to accomplish at the end of the year……”

Mustapha also reported that the Guyana Sugar Corporation achieved the target of its first crop and production increased in marine catch.

“While I am happy to report that we have had a very good first half of the year, I am hoping that we can continue in the same manner so that we can accomplish and surpass all of our targets at the end of 2023.”

He added, “I am happy to say that the Caribbean countries are seeking help from Guyana when it comes to helping them to develop agriculture and to be food secure. This was the objective when we started off in 2020 and I am elated that under the leadership of His Excellency we are seeing a number of new initiatives in agriculture and all the other sectors in Guyana.”

He said in Guyana, more young people are now becoming interested in agriculture.

“The young and not so young farmers are elated with their added incomes whether it is in the crop and livestock, coconuts or aquaculture. Whatever field they may be in, they are seeing the benefits and that was something our President had always wanted. Poultry farmers are given small grants, and we are asking them to increase production as well. All of these things are happening because of the success that we have had in the agricultural field and more so for the first half of this year. We [are as] a government very optimistic [and], in going forward for the second half, I have no doubt that it will be a success.”