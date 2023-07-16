New well at Diamond expected within three months

DRILLING has commenced for a new well at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, following the collapse of an old one in May that served the community.

Despite the best efforts of Guyana Water Inc (GWI) engineers to revive the old well, it proved unsuccessful, prompting the utility to undertake the drilling of a new well in order to restore normal water supply to residents as soon as possible.

The drilling of the new well is being carried out by GWI’s in-house team, which is working tirelessly, day and night, to complete the project within a three-month timeframe.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal visited the drilling site on Saturday, alongside GWI Chief Executive Officer Shaik Baksh, and assured Diamond residents that GWI is doing everything in its power to expedite the completion of the new well.

“I want to assure Diamond residents that work has begun on drilling the new well, and our team is working around-the-clock to complete this project,” said Minister Croal. The well is being dug to a depth of 800 feet, and is expected to provide approximately 220 cubic feet of water per minute.

Despite the significant ongoing infrastructure developments in the water sector, immediate action was taken to secure a rig for drilling the new well after the collapse of the old one. Addressing the affected residents, Mr. Baksh expressed GWI’s understanding of the hardships they are facing, and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the situation.

He urged the residents to remain patient, explaining that extensive efforts are underway to enhance the water infrastructure on the East Bank, including the Diamond area.

Currently, residents receive water between 04:30-09:00 hrs in the morning, and 14:30-21:00 hrs in the afternoon. Once the new well is completed, residents can anticipate significant improvements in the water pressure, and a more reliable supply of the commodity.

The Government of Guyana has allocated significant funds to improve water access and quality on the East Bank of Demerara and throughout the country. In addition to the ongoing developments in Diamond, a new well has been completed in Eccles, which will benefit residents in that community and extend to Providence.

Furthermore, the treatment plant in Eccles is being upgraded with two additional filters, and plans are underway to lay transmission lines that will provide treated water to residents, including those in new housing areas. These improvements are estimated to cost $800M.

In Covent Garden, drilling for a new well is currently in progress, and is expected to be completed next month. Additionally, work is scheduled for August to upgrade the treatment plant with two more filters, increasing its capacity to produce treated water.

The treatment plant in Grove is also undergoing an upgrade, which includes the installation of two additional filters. There are also plans to establish a new well in the community.

The government has approved a $1.3B project to install transmission lines from Grove to Eccles, with the aim of bolstering the supply of treated water. Mr. Baksh hopes that within one month, contractors will be able to mobilize the necessary materials and manpower to commence this project.

An investment of over $5B is being made to improve water supply and the quality of treated water in all the housing areas on the East Bank of Demerara. Similar improvements will be carried out on the East Coast of Demerara.