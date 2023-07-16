Livestock Industry expanding rapidly

–brackish water shrimp production increased by 500 per cent

GUYANA’S agriculture sector continues to flourish with strategic investments and key policies that have created an environment for growth in areas such as livestock and shrimp production, among others.

This was according to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, during a press conference at Office of the President, on Wednesday.

The support and massive injection of investments will continue to be poured into the agriculture sector, not only to provide Guyanese with job opportunities but also to increase food security in the nation.

In order to advance and boost the livestock industry, over 13,000 acres of pastures have also been developed. In terms of fisheries, since 2020, the government has been utilising the brackish water shrimp project’s potential to stimulate economic growth and generate jobs.

“Brackish water shrimp production grew by 500 per cent, expanding over 1000 acres and benefitting many farmers,” the President stated. Reference was also made to the promotion of aquaculture in the areas of prawns, cage culture, tilapia, among others and the anticipated benefits for the hinterland.

Speaking on the expansion of the livestock industry which includes swine, beef, poultry, black belly sheep, fisheries, the establishment of shrimp farms and cage culture farming, the Head of State pledged to continue promoting sustainability and resilience in food and food production.

The President pointed out that agricultural diversification was an important area for investment and that his government was working to increase the variety of high-quality products available in the country.

“Agricultural diversification is also a key area for investment. Therefore, we’re working on expanding our menu of products and produce from the traditional sectors, and high-value nontraditional sectors which include brackish water shrimp, corn and soya, broccoli and cauliflower for targetted markets…,” the Head of State told reporters.

He also reiterated his call for an increase in the capacity to store food within the Caribbean region.

“All of this, we are working with the private sector so that we can create a state-of-the-art regional food hub here in Guyana.

“Now in terms of food security, and agriculture, I can keep you here for the rest of the week to talk to you about food security and agriculture because this is an area in which we are providing strong regional and global leadership,” the Head of State remarked while highlighting the fact that Guyana has not only become a leader in CARICOM, but also a major international voice in the areas of energy, food and climate security.

The President noted that the budgetary allocation for the agriculture sector increased by 150 per cent from $13.3 billion in 2019 to $33.2 billion in 2023.

According to him, the sector has undergone a tremendous transformation and is now renowned for its modernisation, resilience, and diversification.

Additionally, President Ali mentioned that the administration was tediously building institutional and human resource capability.

“We’re focusing on hinterland development to boost food security in hinterland communities, making them more self-sufficient.

“We have established demonstration sites, supplied planting materials, provided breeds of livestock, established fencing facilities, increased access to technical and advisory services, assist with product development and marketing.”

Notably, President Ali disclosed that works were ongoing to ensure that the younger folks and women are included in the agricultural diversification and agricultural plan.