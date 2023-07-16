Bermuda all-rounder Delray Rawlins leaves Sussex

BERMUDA all-rounder Delray Rawlins has left Sussex after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.The 25-year-old came through the club’s academy and made his first-class and List A debuts in 2017, with his first T20 appearance coming the next year.

However, he has not featured for the county’s first team in 2023.

“This was a very tough decision to end my contract at a club that gave me the opportunity to live my boyhood dream,” he told the club website.

“I moved away from home at the age of 14 and haven’t really had the opportunity to spend time with family and friends. I felt this was the right moment to have some time back home.

“This isn’t the end of my professional career, I feel as if I have a lot of cricket left in me.”

Rawlins made 138 appearances for Sussex across all formats, taking 96 wickets with his left-arm spin and scoring over 3,600 runs.

He was part of the squad which reached T20 Finals Day in 2021 and helped the Sharks to the last four of the One-Day Cup last year.

“We fully respected his request for some time away from the game and had hoped that he would return,” Sussex chief executive Rob Andrew said.

“We have, however, mutually agreed to end his contract with us with immediate effect.” (BBC Sport).