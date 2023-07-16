Vivian Johnson is new WICUA President

LONG-standing former Honorary Secretary of the West Indies Cricket Umpires Association (WICUA) Vivian Johnson has been elevated to the post of President.

The Jamaican-born Johnson, who served as Honorary Secretary for the past 20 years, was elected at the association’s 30th biennial convention, held in the Cayman Islands recently, replacing the outgoing Cecil Fletcher, as the other three candidates withdrew their nominations.

The other elected officers are: Patrick Grazette (Barbados) – Executive Vice-president, Roan McFarlane (USA) -Area 1 Vice-president, Austin Christopher (Leeward Islands) -Area 2 Vice -president, Roger Davis – (Windward Islands) – Area 3 Vice-president, Jeewanlal Sookhoo (Trinidad & Tobago) – Area 4 Vice-president, Terrence Richards (Jamaica) – Honorary Secretary, Norman Malcolm (Jamaica) – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer and Peter Nero (Trinidad & Tobago) – Chairman, Training & Examination.

These officers will serve for a period of two years and will manage the affairs of the association, until the next convention which is proposed for Trinidad & Tobago in 2025.

Fletcher, and Billy Doctrove, outgoing Executive Vice-president, were accorded the status of Honorary Life members of WICUA by the Council. Both served the association in those capacities as well as being Area Vice-presidents for many years.

According to a release from the WICUA, the convention was a success. It said the deliberations went quite well as the delegates, officers and observers made impactful contributions and proposals as they discussed reports from the president, area Vice-presidents, Honorary Secretary, Chairman of Training & Exam, publicity committee, and the financial statements.

The release pointed out that “resulting from these discussions and proposals, the WICUA will be strengthened in relation to the formation of a budget committee and to increase the awareness of the website to include other social media entities for broader reach and information dissemination and promotion.

“Other important deliberations took place in the business sessions including the presentation of discussion papers and the outlining of the WICUA five-year strategic plan which encompassed wide-ranging development and engaging ideas to propel the WICUA forward as the principal cricket umpiring body in this hemisphere. The participants were also engaged in group discussions and presentations on their discussed topics, and a lively panel discussion on the final morning of the convention.”

The release also said that one of the main features of this year’s convention, was the practical umpiring training carried out by Peter Nero, Chairman of Training. Extensive videos were shown to demonstrate the interpretation and application of the laws and playing conditions as well as role playing scenarios done by the participants in dealing with the decision review system.

The convention culminated with the President’s banquet and awards function. The highlight of this function was the receival of WICUA certificates by umpires who have completed their qualifying exams and are now fully qualified West Indies Umpires. Awards were also presented to members who have distinguished themselves, in leadership, service, longevity and dedication to the association.

A special award went to Tony Lalacksingh of Trinidad & Tobago for over 60 years of service and longevity to WICUA. Guyana-born Azad Khan, the long-standing Secretary of the Canada Cricket Umpires Association (CCUA) was also presented with a plaque “for long and distinguished service to the WICUA for significant contribution to conventions. “Guest speaker at the function was the Caymanian Minister of Youth and Sports, the Honourable Bernie Bush who also presented several of the awards.

The host country organizing committee was showered with a lot of praises by everyone who attended for a job well done. (Frederick Halley).