Quamel Prince resets 800m national record

–just short of World Championship qualification

GUYANA’s men’s 800m record holder Quamel Prince has bettered his previous best time of 1 minute 45.58 seconds by four-hundredth of a second to win the 2023 Harry Jerome Classic that got underway at the township of Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park, in British Columbia, Canada.

Prince, who is also the men’s national 1500m record holder, registered a time of 1 minute 45.54 seconds to win the event ahead of Edose Ibadin (1 minute 45.66 seconds) and John Rivera (1 minute 45.93 seconds).

It was a bitter-sweet moment for the Guyanese, because although he registered a personal best (PB) time, he was still 0.70 seconds off the qualifying standard for the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which is scheduled for Budapest from August 19th to 27th. To date, Prince has one appearance at the World Championships (2019).

In an invited comment to Chronicle Sport, Vice-President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) Niall Stanton posited that like the AAG, he is extremely proud of Prince’s achievement.

“On behalf of the Athletics Association of Guyana, I extend heartfelt congratulations on your remarkable victory in the 800m race on Friday,” he said, adding: “Your exceptional performance has made us all proud. Keep pushing yourself to reach the world athletics standard. We believe in your potential!”

In closing, Stanton said: “The AAG and all of Guyana will be backing you, and we will do all in our power to help you.”