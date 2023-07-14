Texila American University achieves second international accreditation

TEXILA American University (TAU) has announced its dual accreditation from the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP), and the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine (ACCM) in a single year.

The CAAM-HP and ACCM are renowned accreditation bodies for their rigorous evaluation processes, ensuring that medical schools meet and exceed global standards in areas such as curriculum, faculty qualifications, facilities, and student outcomes.

The accreditation process involved a comprehensive assessment of TAU’s medical programme, including curriculum design, faculty qualifications, research opportunities, clinical training facilities, and student achievements.

This remarkable achievement demonstrates TAU’s dedication to delivering unparalleled medical education, solidifying its position as a preeminent institution in the field.

Saju Bhaskar, President of Texila American University, expressed his thoughts on the accreditation, saying: “Earning accreditation from ACCM required leadership and support from the executive team, medical faculty, and staff. Their combined efforts exemplify teamwork and commitment, which have been hallmarks of all our medical programmes throughout the years.”

Chithra Saju, the University’s Executive Vice President, added: “We are proud to achieve this goal, and look forward to working with our faculty, staff, and community partners to strengthen our academic programme for the benefit of the local community, region, and the world.”

Saju said that through the accreditation, not only has the university met specific standards of excellence, but it will also continue to deliver the highest quality of education to its students.

Dual accreditation offers a multitude of advantages to students and graduates of TAU, including enhanced recognition and opportunities.

Graduates also gain the confidence and competitive edge needed to pursue residency and fellowship programmes, both on a local and global scale. Furthermore, this accreditation serves as a catalyst for fostering collaborations, research partnerships, and exchange programmes with acclaimed medical institutions across the globe.

“As TAU continues its journey, we are committed to continuously improving our academic offerings, promoting research and innovation, and actively engaging the community to empower students to excel.

“Our faculty consists of seasoned professionals who are passionate about imparting knowledge and guiding students on their transformative journey towards becoming competent and compassionate healthcare practitioners,” the university said.

It went on to say: “TAU offers a comprehensive Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme, aimed at cultivating the next generation of healthcare professionals. By cultivating a culture of compassion, TAU strives to empower its graduates to make substantial contributions to healthcare, thereby enhancing the well-being of individuals and communities worldwide.”