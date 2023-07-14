Linden Town Council opens bids for several developmental projects

THE Linden Mayor and Town Council has officially opened bids for the execution of several developmental projects.

According to the Invitation to Bids (IFB), which was issued by the organisation, eligible bidders are being sought to restore several entities.

Bids for the project are to be submitted by July 17, 2023, to the Town Clerk at the Mayor and Town Council.

The IFB stated that the following works are to be executed: The preparation & development of market spaces within three communities, the upgrading of town hall roof, the upgrading of municipal market and the upgrading of the Christiansburg cemetery.

It was also stated that bid proposals are to be accompanied by a valid business registration and certificates of compliance issued by the commissioner of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and General Manager National Insurance Scheme (NIS).