Avenue exists for Guyana, Canada to address human resource deficits

–Canadian High Commissioner pledges country’s support to enhance economic, climate resilience

GUYANA has sought Canada’s assistance to address the human resource deficit that exists here as a result of its rapid economic growth over the past few years, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

The president outlined his vision for future cooperation with the North American country during the annual Canada Day celebration at the Canadian High Commissioner’s residence on Thursday evening.

Addressing the issue of human resource shortages in both countries, Dr. Ali said: “Recently, I was reading some of the immediate objectives of Canada, and, like Guyana, Canada is also faced with human resource shortfall in different areas,” adding that these deficits occur mostly in the technical areas.

And, while remarking that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) understands the struggle of losing its human resources to more attractive markets, President Ali said: “It is very important for us as development partners in this region to examine the human resource constraint that we face.”

He then went on to say: “It is important, I think, because we celebrate today, that we take a joint approach in terms of the human resources; human resource deficit, and to see how we can work out a common agenda through which we can build a system that supports the requirements of both countries, and our region as a whole.”

“I want to position Guyana as an important destination for the provision of regional human resource assets to meet the skill deficit of countries around the region,” Dr. Ali said, emphasising that there are tremendous opportunities for Canada and Guyana, and even urged Canadian accredited institutions to mark their footprint in the growing nation.

In addition to the area of human resource, the Head of State said that much is being done to bring direct flights from Canada to Guyana, although many of the major airlines are short on assets, and the production line is nowhere close to meeting the demand in the industry.

While providing an update on the advancements of Guyana, President Ali said that the Government of Guyana has already received two proposals for connecting flights between the two nations, and those are currently being assessed.

Though the flights might not be direct, he underscored that this signifies the expansion of Guyana and Canada’s relationship.

Describing the partnership as “incredible”, the Head of State reaffirmed that the relationship exceeds the social, economic, diplomatic, and political arenas.

According to him: “Our relationship is beyond social, economic, diplomatic, [and] political; our relationship has people that we will contact to make that people-to-people connection and people-to-people relationship.”

GOOD AND BAD TIMES

Additionally, the Head of State remarked that Guyana not only values its relationship with Canada, but will also support the nation through good times and bad.

According to President Ali: “Guyana continues to value its partnership with Canada, and looks forward to deepening relations.”

“Guyana looks forward to continued collaboration under the Guyana-Canada bilateral consultation to realise greater cooperation to the MOU to facilitate trade and investment, and the finalisation of the air transport agreement,” he said, adding that the Government of Guyana welcomes the exploration of investment opportunities by Canadian companies, not only in the mining sector, but in areas such as the construction industry, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and agriculture.

In addition to this, while remarking that Canada has always been a key trading partner to Guyana, the Head of State also disclosed that he welcomes the renewal of the Canada-Caribbean trade agreement, which allows for a non-reciprocal preferential trade of Guyana’s products to Canada, and fosters the enhancement of investment opportunities and encourages economic cooperation.

High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, Mark Berman echoed President Ali’s sentiments, saying: “Canada is working in partnership with Guyana to support efforts to foster economic and climate resilience by strengthening inclusive governance, education, health and gender equality.”