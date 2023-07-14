Serious crimes decline by 12 per cent

-GPF is retooling, rebranding to better serve the public, Hicken says

ACTING Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, on Thursday announced that there was an overall 12.6 per cent decline in serious crimes for 2023, despite an increase in the number of murders that were committed during this period.

At the time, he was delivering remarks at the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) 184th Awards Ceremony held at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.

According to Commissioner Hicken, all other types of major crimes have fallen except murder, which, according to him, has increased by 37 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

While he recognised the ranks for their accomplishments, he also reminded them that there is a lot to be done.

“Our days of sitting in offices are long gone; that is not contemporary policing. The public is who we were designed to serve. We were established to serve, and so you will continue to build those bridges and not put up barriers. Focus on serving the public, and you are going to be stimming most of the challenges we are getting,” he said.

Meanwhile, the acting police commissioner said that in order to bridge the gap and strengthen the relationship between the force and the public, the GPF has implemented a Strategic Plan that places a significant emphasis on co-operation with the public.

“All of us are conscious of our challenges as members of the GPF that we encounter daily to conduct our duties and to maintain law and order in our society,” he said before adding that he recognises and, in his opinion, believes that there is no “tougher” job than serving as a police officer.

He also reminded them that no one is compelled to choose the profession. However, if they do, they are supposed to live up to its professional standard.

“It is safe to say that the duties and professional caliber that police officers are required to have are different from any other profession, and that is why the Guyana Police Force is reforming as we are rebranding and retooling our police practices driven by our 2022-2023 strategic plan. The plan, which is governed by six pillars, is consistent with the manifesto promised under the broader national objective for a safer community.”

Additionally, he said that smart policing is becoming more prevalent thanks to tools such as forensic analysis, CCTV body cameras, and other technologies that are essential to the lives of both police officers and civilians.

BRIDGING THE GAP

While speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Commissioner Hicken said: “The Guyana Police Force will continue to offer and give services to the members of the public going forward. It is our job to always uphold ethical standards and professionalism. A chain of command has been formed to ensure that all practices are carried out. I am also asking the public to adhere to the Laws of Guyana and work with our policemen and women so that we can maintain those laws.

“We are living in very different times now, and it is my belief that we can all work in unity and help each other to resolve our issues. The Guyana Police Force has a job to carry out; they have to ensure that law and order are upheld, but we also want the public to feel comfortable coming to us. It is a work in progress, but we are very optimistic that the gap between the GPF and the people will be bridged.”

To help deal with the traffic situation, speed, and to bring some order on the roadways, Commissioner Hicken said: “We are working on an interagency approach plan where we are going to involve the Ministry of Education to work on the educational aspect, the Ministry of Infrastructure to play their part, and we are going to do the enforcement. We will be establishing some tall towers so that we can mitigate against speed. This setup will be done like it is in international countries.”

Commissioner Hicken said to the ranks that he would like for the members of the GPF to strengthen their “commitment” to the oath that they took to serve and protect.

“As we remain resolute on the path of reform, I would also like to remind you that our duty is not just detecting and preventing crimes; it is about creating a world with greater understanding for the rights of all people.

“The bravery and heroism that law enforcement officers display every day is incalculable. Henceforth, it is inevitable for us as an organisation to honour our police officers who have distinguished themselves and the Guyana Police Force by doing their duties to uphold our country’s safety and security with exceptional acts of bravery, professionalism, and admirable deeds,” he added.

Commissioner Hicken commended the ranks for all that they have done and emphasised that as a nation, “we should continuously strive for a world that is more compassionate, secure, and just.”

He said that as police officers, they are responsible for ensuring safety and security are maintained through a community-oriented approach.

During the awards ceremony, a total of $159.075 million in cash and other incentives were given to ranks for their exceptional performance in the various divisions and departments.