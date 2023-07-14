A higher degree, level of service necessary amidst growing economy

–President says; acknowledges skillset, talent of those in public service but says there is room for improvement of attitude, work culture

–new PSC Commissioners sworn in to promote efficiency, accountability; national call centre to be set up for persons to report concerns

By Clestine Juan

THE newly-appointed members of the Public Service Commission (PSC) were sworn in on Thursday, marking the beginning of a new era aimed at promoting efficiency and accountability within the country’s public sector.

The persons who were appointed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali are: Manniram Prashad, Maurice Rudranauth Gajadhar, Melcita Agatha Bovell, Chandrawati Leila Ramson, Mohandatt Goolsarran, and Janice Isabella Bowen.

In a subsequent meeting among the commisioners, Mr. Prashad was elected Chairman, and Ms. Bovell Deputy Chairman.

The President, during a simple swearing-in ceremony at the Office of the President, said that efficiency and accountability are crucial pillars for the successful functioning of any public sector, and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)-led government has recognised the importance of these factors in driving the country’s development forward.

President Ali highlighted the need for a highly-competent, professional and efficient public service. He also shed light on the country’s transformative agenda, and the role of the PSC in achieving these objectives.

The President stressed the significance of transparency, accountability, and credibility within the public sector.

He reasoned: “In the direction our country’s going in a massive transformation, transparency, accountability, efficiency, reliance and credibility of our public sector is very, very important.”

Acknowledging the pivotal role of public servants, he underscored that their performance directly impacts the delivery of government policies and tangible benefits to citizens.

President Ali recognised the need for a cultural shift within the public service, one that embraces structural and monumental changes to achieve the desired outcomes.

He said: “There must be structural and monumental changes for us to achieve the type of output that we want to achieve.”

These changes include the development of a professional public service that possesses the right skillset, exposure to training, and access to educational opportunities.

To this end, the government has been investing heavily in transforming the public service through initiatives like the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarship Programme, which provides training both locally and overseas.

Dr. Ali said that the aim is to equip public service employees with the necessary skills to thrive in an evolving economic landscape driven by technological advancements.

The President emphasised the importance of keeping abreast of the requirements of the modern world, stating: “Technological changes not only in the pursuit of your job, but in decision-making and control systems is something we cannot avoid.”

Efficiency and reliability within the public sector are not only vital for the government’s agenda, but are also expected by the world and the Guyanese population.

“The people’s business must not be held hostage to slothful bureaucracy,” Dr. Ali said.

With Guyana’s economy emerging as one of the fastest-growing in the world, President Ali said that the public service must adapt and become the catalyst for transformation.

FASTEST TRANSITIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE

“Our economy is now the fastest-growing economy in the world, so, our public service should be the fastest transitional public service. It cannot be the fastest-growing and the least efficient, or the fastest-growing and the most unreliable. The population expects a higher degree, and a high level of service, and we have to deliver,” the Head of State said.

The president acknowledged that while Guyana has a talented public service, in terms of skills, education levels, and competence, there is room for improvement in terms of attitude and work culture.

He highlighted the need for a highly motivated and service-oriented public service, where public servants treat citizens with respect and courtesy, going above and beyond to address their concerns.

“Every member of the public visiting a public office must be assured of a courteous reception, and that efforts will be made to address and respond to that person’s concerns,” President Ali said.

He explained that accountability is a crucial aspect of promoting efficiency within the public sector, and also touched on the subject of implementing modern review mechanisms and evaluation processes to hold public servants accountable for their performance.

This focus on monitoring reflects the government’s dedication to promoting accountability, transparency, and responsiveness within the public sector.

And, in recognition of the importance of citizens’ experiences when interacting with public offices and facilities.

President Ali said: “Every single health centre will have a minimum standard, and the administrators of those centres will be responsible for keeping those centres at that minimum standard.”

The President related that this commitment to establishing baseline standards indicates a desire to improve the quality of service across all public service delivery points, ensuring that citizens receive consistent and reliable services, regardless of their location.

NATIONAL CALL CENTRE

To further enhance the monitoring process, the government plans to introduce a national call centre where citizens can report on their experiences and concerns regarding public service delivery.

President Ali said: “There’ll be some numbers there that persons can call in the national call centre and report on the way they were treated, or report on how they felt about the service.”

He mentioned the shift from traditional performance evaluations to more comprehensive approaches such as 360-degree evaluation. Dr. Ali also stressed the importance of competition within the system to drive motivation, and ensure continuous improvement.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to creating an environment where the Public Service Commission can function independently and impartially.

Dr. Ali assured the Commission that there would be no political interference in the discharge of its mandate.

The Head of State said that the government recognises the critical role of an independent and accountable Public Service Commission in ensuring the public service is staffed by individuals with the necessary skills, knowledge, and experience to serve the people and propel the country’s development.

The Public Service Commission, with a three-year term of office, has the crucial responsibility of overseeing the Public Service in Guyana. Its powers include making appointments to public offices, and exercising disciplinary control over individuals in such positions.

President Ali said that Guyana cannot afford to have the least efficient public service while striving to be the fastest-growing economy.

Recognising the significance of result-oriented governance and policy-making, he urged the Commission to independently evaluate the performance of those responsible for implementing policies.

The absence of a functioning Public Service Commission since August 2021 has had significant implications for other constitutional bodies, such as the Judicial Service Commission and the Police Service Commission.

It’s important to note that the Chairman of the Public Service Commission also serves as a member of these commissions.