PSC to be fully constituted this week — President Ali affirms

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced that the members of the Public Service Commission (PSC) in Guyana will be sworn in this week, marking a significant step towards advancing the public service and judicial service commissions.

The President made this announcement during a press conference on Wednesday, at his office in Georgetown, while reaffirming his commitment to the reconstitution of the PSC.

The President stated, “Our intention is to have all the members of the Public Service Commission sworn in before the end of this week; this will pave the way for the full complement of members for the Judicial Service Commission, and also the Police Service Commission.”

The process of reconstituting the PSC began in April, with the nomination of Mohandatt Goolsarran, former Director of the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD), and Janice Isabella Bowen, the current Chairman of the National Accreditation Council.

These nominations were made by the National Assembly, in accordance with Article 200(1)(B) of the Constitution, which mandates the National Assembly to nominate two of the six members of the PSC.

Under Article 200(1) of the Constitution, the PSC consists of six members, three of whom are appointed by the President after meaningful consultation with the Leader of the Opposition. Two are nominated by the National Assembly, and the remaining member is nominated by the President, at his discretion.

The composition and functions of the PSC are outlined in Articles 200 to 205, as stated in Article 135(1) of the Constitution.

The PSC is a constitutional body responsible for overseeing the Public Service in Guyana.

Its powers include making appointments to public offices, as well as exercising disciplinary control over individuals holding such positions.

The absence of a functioning PSC since August 2021 has had implications for other constitutional bodies, including the Judicial Service Commission and the Police Service Commission.

The Chairman of the PSC also serves as a member of these commissions.

The Judicial Service Commission, which expired in 2017 under the previous government, plays a critical role in making recommendations for judicial appointments, and taking disciplinary action against individuals in judicial offices.

This is particularly significant, considering the 20-year impasse on judicial appointments in Guyana.

The positions of Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice have been held by acting officials for an extended period, with Justice Desiree Bernard being the last substantive Chancellor of the Judiciary.