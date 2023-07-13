New PSC Commissioners sworn in to promote efficiency and accountability

The newly appointed members of the Public Service Commission (PSC) were sworn in on Thursday, marking the beginning of a new era aimed at promoting efficiency and accountability within the country’s public sector.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali administered the oath of office to the newly appointed members: Manniram Prashad, Maurice Rudranauth Gajadhar, Melcita Agatha Bovell, Chandrawati Leila Ramson, Mohandatt Goolsarran, and Janice Isabella Bowen.

“We have completed this process in keeping with the rule of law,” the President said at the simple ceremony at his office in Georgetown.

The Public Service Commission, with a three-year term, has the crucial responsibility of overseeing the Public Service in Guyana. Its powers include making appointments to public offices and exercising disciplinary control over individuals in such positions.

He explained that Guyana cannot afford to have the least efficient public service while striving to be the fastest-growing economy.

Recognizing the significance of result-oriented governance and policy-making, he urged the Commission to independently evaluate the performance of those responsible for implementing policies.

The absence of a functioning Public Service Commission since August 2021 has had significant implications for other constitutional bodies, such as the Judicial Service Commission and the Police Service Commission.

It’s important to note that the Chairman of the Public Service Commission also serves as a member of these commissions.