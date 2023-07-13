News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
New PSC Commissioners sworn in to promote efficiency and accountability
WEBSITE (1)

The newly appointed members of the Public Service Commission (PSC) were sworn in on Thursday, marking the beginning of a new era aimed at promoting efficiency and accountability within the country’s public sector.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali administered the oath of office to the newly appointed members: Manniram Prashad, Maurice Rudranauth Gajadhar, Melcita Agatha Bovell, Chandrawati Leila Ramson, Mohandatt Goolsarran, and Janice Isabella Bowen.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali (Adrian Narine photo)

“We have completed this process in keeping with the rule of law,” the President said at the simple ceremony at his office in Georgetown.

The Public Service Commission, with a three-year term, has the crucial responsibility of overseeing the Public Service in Guyana. Its powers include making appointments to public offices and exercising disciplinary control over individuals in such positions.

He explained that Guyana cannot afford to have the least efficient public service while striving to be the fastest-growing economy.

Recognizing the significance of result-oriented governance and policy-making, he urged the Commission to independently evaluate the performance of those responsible for implementing policies.

The absence of a functioning Public Service Commission since August 2021 has had significant implications for other constitutional bodies, such as the Judicial Service Commission and the Police Service Commission.

It’s important to note that the Chairman of the Public Service Commission also serves as a member of these commissions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.