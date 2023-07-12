Athanaze relishing opportunity against Indian juggernaut

ROSEAU, Dominica, , (CMC) – Rookie left-hander Alick Athanaze says he is champing at the bit to face star-studded India in the opening Test here starting today.

The 24-year-old is poised to make his Test debut against the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin and said he was relishing the opportunity to showcase his skills against the world’s best.

“My main focus right now is to really do well and to help the team and contribute to their success as much as possible,” Athanaze said ahead of the encounter at Windsor Park.

Playing and looking at those men on TV and actually getting to play against them, you couldn’t ask for more, especially with it at home. I’ll cherish it and relish the opportunity.”

Athanaze has made a sensational rise to the ranks of the senior team after scoring heavily in the last first class season, gathering 647 runs at an average of 64 while notching two hundreds and four half-centuries for Windward Islands Volcanoes.

That form saw him gain favour with selectors for the Test tour of South Africa earlier this year – though he did not play – and then for the West Indies A tour of Bangladesh where he averaged 44 from three four-day “Tests”.

He subsequently made his senior team debut in a One-Day International against United Arab Emirates last month, lashing a rapid 65 off 45 deliveries.

Athanaze said he was a naturally attacking player and there were no plans to change his approach against the Indians.

“We have planned as a batting unit … but it is up to me to formulate how I will score runs against them,” he said.

“But my game plans basically remain the same. I am an attacking player and I will try to carry that throughout the Test match [but] just being more responsible.”

Athanaze, a former West Indies Under-19 star, said he had benefitted much from the presence of team performance mentor, legendary batsman Brian Lara.

“I’ve been working hard. I’ve been working closely with Brian and he has contributed a lot to my game mentally,” Athanaze explained.

“I wouldn’t say much tactically but mentally, and that has helped me to carry my form right throughout the year.”

West Indies have not beaten India in a Test series in two decades, and have also not won a single Test against them during that period.