News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
NAMILCO under-17 football
EDFA league final points standing
EDFA league final points standing

Dynamics FC clinches East Coast title

THE East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) National Milling Company’s (NAMILCO) Thunderbolt ‘Flour Power’ Under-17 football tournament has concluded with the Dwain Jacobs-coached Dynamics FC side being crowned champions following seven exciting rounds of play.
It was a thrilling finale and when the curtains fell, Dynamics (18 points) were neck and neck with Buxton Stars FC (18 points) that had home advantage since most of the tournament’s games were played at the Buxton Community Centre ground. However, Dynamics FC superior goal difference of 20 goals trumped Buxton Stars’ eight.

Dynamics FC, champions of the EDFA Namilco under-17 league

Head coach of Dynamics, former Golden Jaguars forward and local star striker, Jacobs, shared with the media that he was extremely proud of his troops. He shared that even if they had not won, he would’ve still been happy because of the fight his team showed throughout the tournament while maintaining their discipline and exemplary conduct.
Jacobs revealed that he is excited by the potential of the team going forward and acknowledged that this is just the beginning of Dynamics FC’s dominance in football not only in the EDFA but nationwide.

Melanie FC finished third in the tournament with 14 points while Haslington were third with 12 points followed by Mahaica in fifth with seven points, BV/Triumph sixth with six points, Ann’s grove seventh with four and Victoria Kings bottom of the table with three points. Please see the full league points standings below.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.