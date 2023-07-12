NAMILCO under-17 football

Dynamics FC clinches East Coast title

THE East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) National Milling Company’s (NAMILCO) Thunderbolt ‘Flour Power’ Under-17 football tournament has concluded with the Dwain Jacobs-coached Dynamics FC side being crowned champions following seven exciting rounds of play.

It was a thrilling finale and when the curtains fell, Dynamics (18 points) were neck and neck with Buxton Stars FC (18 points) that had home advantage since most of the tournament’s games were played at the Buxton Community Centre ground. However, Dynamics FC superior goal difference of 20 goals trumped Buxton Stars’ eight.

Head coach of Dynamics, former Golden Jaguars forward and local star striker, Jacobs, shared with the media that he was extremely proud of his troops. He shared that even if they had not won, he would’ve still been happy because of the fight his team showed throughout the tournament while maintaining their discipline and exemplary conduct.

Jacobs revealed that he is excited by the potential of the team going forward and acknowledged that this is just the beginning of Dynamics FC’s dominance in football not only in the EDFA but nationwide.

Melanie FC finished third in the tournament with 14 points while Haslington were third with 12 points followed by Mahaica in fifth with seven points, BV/Triumph sixth with six points, Ann’s grove seventh with four and Victoria Kings bottom of the table with three points. Please see the full league points standings below.