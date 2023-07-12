ENet, Guyana Squash Association form corporate partnership until 2024

ENet, Guyana’s fastest mobile 5G network, will be the pillar of funding for the Guyana Squash Association until the end of 2024.

The two groups announced Tuesday as the Association readies its team for the upcoming Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Junior Championships in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from July 15 to 22.

It was labelled a transformational move for the sport to gain the support of the leading player in Guyana’s telecommunications sector, ENet, who will be a key partner for the next 18 months.

Robert Hiscock, Head of Mobile Networks at ENet, and a former squash player, is confident the team will return with the Junior CASA title, and it was a honour to support one of Guyana’s most successful associations.

More so, Pamella Manasseh, Marketing Manager of KFC Guyana, was elated that they can support an undoubtedly talented group of players.

Guyana will enter as the defending champions after winning both the boys’ and girls’ titles when they hosted in 2022.

However, this year, there are concerns over the strength and depth of the girls’ squad, given the inexperience.

The full squad reads:

Under-19 Boys: Nicholas Verwey, Michael Alphonso Jr., Demetrius De Abreu

Under-17 Boys: Louis Da Silva, Mohryan Baksh, Shiloh Asregado, Joshua Verwey, Chad De Abreu, Jeremy Ten Pow, Demetri Lowe

Under-15 Boys: Richard Rodrigues, Avian Wade, Blake Edwards

Under-13 Boys: Justin Ten Pow, Jabob Mc Donald

Under-11 Boys: Ethan Bulkan, Zion Hickerson

Under-19 Girl: Kirsten Gomes

Under-17 Girls: Safriah Sumner, Rylee Rodrigues

Under-15 Girls: Avery Arjoon, Malia Maikoo, Emily Fung-A-Fat, Jnae Singh

Under-13:Kaylee Lowe, Tianna Gomes

Under -11: Zoey McDonald, Tehani Munroe