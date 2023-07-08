Infamy: Part 3

THERE is a group of nasty-minded people boiling over with class hatred and ethnic contempt. The ugly psychology of this group had its genesis in the 2020 election defeat of certain class forces and ethnic associations. This group of people did not want the return of the PPP. Because of their relationships over the decades with the WPA, AFC, the connections with certain Mulatto/Creole elites in the PNC, the loss of power in 2020 was a huge psychological devastation.

This cabal since March 2020 could be found in a certain civil society groupings, women organisations and sections of the private media. They are in a state of permanent rage over the existence of the PPP in power. Their race hatred and political poison are extremely morbid. This cabal feels because of its reach in the private media and its sycophantic relations with the ABCEU diplomatic missions, it can intimidate society in Guyana.

They have a mob-like mentality and through their obsession with skin colour, middle class status, and pomposity, they feel they can dictate to an elected government. Since March 2020, they have been on a rampage. Their modus operandi is to find the government culpable when anything happens in Guyana. Be assured that a government official does not have to commit an indiscretion for these people to pick on the PPP leadership. They will invent things to blame the government. Remember this column as the weather gets really hot in August, September and October. They are going to blame the government for the heat.

They have not succeeded and the Guyanese people know that their only pursuit is to create infamy in Guyana so that the government can be weakened. Their inventions are absurd, surreal and comical thus they have been laughed at and ignored in Guyanese society. But more importantly, Guyanese know that many of them come from wealthy backgrounds and enjoy comfortable lives in the developed world.

Guyanese people are not as stupid as these people think. Which Guyanese in and out of this country would take seriously a clique that penned an advocacy in the newspaper demanding the government put an immediate moratorium on oil and gas production. No government on Planet Earth that has a fossil fuel industry has put an immediate stop to oil production. Any rationally thinking person will tell you that only an asinine mind will make such a suggestion. Guyana will instantly become a complete pariah in the world if it does that.

No government would want a relation with us. No foreign investor would ever come here in another hundred years, and there may be sanctions on Guyana that could cause the death of this nation. Again I repeat: is there a sane mind that would have the stupid mentality to tell its government that it must immediately cease oil production?

But these people have. I call these dangerous clowns – the usual suspects (TUS). Here is a brief list of the asininities and infamies of TUS and we will conclude with the Mahdia inferno and the Dharamlall scandal. Just after the 2020 election, they denounced the visit of then Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. They argued his visit threatened the status of the Caribbean as a zone of peace.

They remonstrated with President Ali over the visit of President Bolsonaro. They claimed Brazil mistreats its African citizens. But they are still to write a letter in the newspaper about the country many of them live in and to which they have multi-entry visas – the USA – whose military aid to Israel secures Israel’s stranglehold over the Palestinians that Israel mistreats on a daily basis.

They demanded the Guyana government rescind its visa requirement for Haitians because Haiti is in CARICOM. They said the government did that to Haitians because they are Africans. These people are immoral with sick minds. The imposition of visa requirement was a joint implementation by CARICOM. Now you are not going to believe what I will reveal in the next few lines. I repeat; you are not going to believe it. They penned a letter in the newspaper that they own, demanding government stop oil production immediately because the fossil fuel industry kills African people. No other nationality was mentioned. Am I exaggerating? Well go to the Stabroek News of November 13, 2022, and you will see those words.

TUS, allegedly, harassed Nirvan Singh, the son of former chancellor, Carl Singh, over allegations that he spat on a Black woman. Mob rule succeed in Guyana. Mob rule succeeded again with Charrandass Persaud. Mob rule failed with the Mahdia inferno and the Dharamlall scandal. The infamies of TUS will go on. But Guyanese will keep laughing at these MCC clowns.