Guyanese doctor returns as neurosurgery expert after training in Cuba

DR. ASIF Subhan, M.D., is coming back to Guyana next week to add to the corps of medical personnel trained in Cuba.

As a result of a scholarship provided by the Government of Guyana, he recently became a Neurosurgeon after graduating from the University of Havana School of Medicine, University Hospital General Calixto Garcia.

Neurosurgery is the field of medicine that diagnoses and treats diseases of the human nervous system that require surgical intervention such as tumors of the brain and spinal cord, head and spinal cord trauma, degenerative conditions of the brain and spine, epilepsy, and hydrocephaly, among others.

Like so many Guyanese medical students, Dr. Subhan comes from a humble background. He grew up in Craig Village on the East Bank of Demerara and attended Craig Nursery and Primary Schools, then later St. Joseph’s High School.

In 2006, Dr. Subhan was awarded a Government of Guyana Scholarship to pursue an undergraduate degree in Cuba in Human Medicine. In 2013, he graduated from the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM), as an MD and upon returning to Guyana, he worked at the Kitty and Industry Health Centres, the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

In 2018, Dr. Subhan returned to Cuba to pursue a post-graduate degree in Neurosurgery.

During his Residency he rotated in some of the most prestigious medical institutions in Cuba such as the Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery (INN), Center for Medical and Surgical Research (CIMEQ), Juan Manual Márquez Children’s Hospital, National Center for Minimal Access Surgery (Luis de la Puente Uceda Hospital) and the Hermanos Ameijeiras Medical-Surgical Hospital where he was able to obtain invaluable knowledge about diseases pertaining to neurosurgery from some of the best Professors in the world.

Dr. Subhan said that he would like to thank Almighty Allah for His guidance and sustenance during his journey to becoming a neurosurgeon; his wife, Dr. Ayesha Wilburg-Subhan for her love and encouragement; his family and friends for their support; his mentor, Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, for introducing him to medical world of Neurosurgery; and Mr. Nazar Mohamed of Mohamed’s Enterprise for his assistance in enabling him to start his post-graduate journey.

Dr. Subhan has also expressed his deepest gratitude to the Government of Guyana, the Government and People of Cuba, his Professors, and Ambassador Halim Majeed and the staff of the Embassy of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in Cuba for their continued support during his time in Cuba.