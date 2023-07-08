Contracts signed for construction of secondary schools at Tuschen, Hosororo

IN an effort to enhance the learning experience of students across Guyana, the Ministry of Education (MoE) on Friday signed contracts for the construction of secondary schools at Hosororo in Region One (Barima-Waini), and Tuschen in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The schools will cost $2.619 billion and $864.705 million, respectively.

The MoE disclosed in a press statement that the consultant on both projects is GR Engineering. Both projects were divided into six lots to allow for an early completion date.

While the exact date was not mentioned, the schools are expected to be completed within seven to eight months.

The Minister of Education Priya Manickchand stated that the ministry is on a massive drive with secondary education. She said that these projects are important to the ministry, because the more students that remain in the system, the more space becomes an issue.

According to the release, Minister Manickchand said that the Government of Guyana wants to ensure that children can be given the opportunity to have a sound secondary education.

She warned the contractors present at the contract signing that they cannot delay the projects, as it is expected that by September 2024, students can occupy the school.

She said: “You are going to change people’s lives; an entire generation will get a different and a better life because of what you do.”

She encouraged them to be efficient, and to reach out to the ministry if they are experiencing difficulties, so that they can be resolved.

In Tuschen, more than 800 students will be accommodated within the reinforced concrete structure, with a combination of circular and cylindrical building outline that will be covered in a dome roof.

In addition to the 24 classrooms, the school will also have a science centre, which will be equipped with physics, chemistry and biology ‘labs’, while the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Centre will have industrial and home economics laboratories. Moreover, the outdoor space will include a recreational facility for basketball, cricket and other sports, the release added.

The contracts awarded for the construction of the secondary school at Tuschen are as follows: Lot 1 Sub-Structure Works was awarded to S&K Construction at a cost of $285,101,936; Lot-2 Super-Structure Works will be done by AS Construction at a cost of $179,100,000; Lot-3 Plumbing Works was awarded to the VG Group Guyana Inc., and will cost $29,212,549; Lot -4 Electrical Works will be done by N Balgobin & Sons at a cost of $72,467,910; Lot-5 Finishing Works was awarded to K&S General Construction at a cost of $137,833,000; and Lot -6 External Works also went to AS Construction at a cost of $160,990,000.

Meanwhile, the Hosororo Secondary School will have 29 classrooms, which will accommodate over 500 students.

According to the ministry, the science centre will feature physics, chemistry and biology laboratories. The TVET centre will have both industrial and home economics laboratories. A student dormitory and visiting area will also be constructed to accommodate 200 students, while the teachers’ duplex living quarters will accommodate 20 teachers.

Much like the school that will be constructed in Tuschen, sanitary blocks will also be built for both students and teachers, and fire prevention features such as fire escape exits, escape doors, fire alarms, extinguishers, limited timber usage, metal ceilings and fire-retardant panels will be included. The outdoor space will accommodate several sporting disciplines.

The contracts awarded for the construction of the Hosororo Secondary School are as follows: Lot -1 Site Development Works was awarded to International Imports & Supplies at a cost of $280,204,731; Lot-2 Sub-Structure Works, School Building also went to International Imports & Supplies and will cost $303,837,015; Lot -3 Sub-Structure Works, Dormitory will be executed by Supreme Contracting & Supplies at a cost of $196,319,040; Lot-4 Sub-Structure Works, Teachers Quarters was awarded to International Imports & Supplies for $180,402,585; Lot-5 Super-Structure Works & Electrical went to the VG Group Guyana at a cost of $1,411,400,917; and Lot-6 Plumbing Works was also awarded to VG Group Guyana and will cost $247,043,973.