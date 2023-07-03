Guyana on course for world-class service sector transformation

-technological advancements being used to push development plans, says President Ali

By Clestine Juan

GUYANA is on track to undergo a remarkable transformation as it aims to build a world-class service sector with a strong emphasis on creating a unique national brand and harnessing advanced technologies.

This is according to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who told a room full of Guyanese living in Canada, on Saturday night, that the country of their birth is charting its own path towards development and prosperity.

The event was part of a three-day visit during which President Ali used the opportunity to engage the Guyanese diaspora.

While delivering the feature address at the La Primavera Banquet Hall in Ontario, he announced the country’s plans to undergo a major transformation to build a “world-class service sector”.

Addressing the misconception that Guyana should replicate the development strategies of other countries, President Ali said: “What is wrong with us developing our own model? We must have the ability to design and propel our own brand. That is what is going to make us different.”

President Ali further underscored the importance of identifying the core values, principles, and societal structure that define the Guyanese identity and recognising these “soft issues” as fundamental to building lasting prosperity.

To fulfil its vision, the government acknowledges the necessity of modernisation and the integration of advanced technologies, he pointed out.

President Ali highlighted the crucial role of upgrading Guyana’s records management system, incorporating biometrics, electronic identification cards, and passports, while embracing robotics and other cutting-edge technologies.

Despite the associated costs, the President expressed the urgency of harnessing available technology to propel Guyana forward, stating, “We have to transform everything that we have learned to do all our lives onto an electronic platform.”

In line with its commitment to efficient and transparent processes, the government has commenced the implementation of the single-window construction permitting system, and other single-window systems.

These aim to eliminate human bias, reduce bureaucracy, and enhance transparency.

The Planning and Development Single-Window System Bill is currently before the National Assembly and once approved will cater to the establishment of a streamlined electronic processing system, thereby increasing business efficiency in the expanding housing and construction industries.

This legislation will standardise application forms, checklists, and significantly reduce the time required to complete transactions.

INVESTMENTS

President Ali highlighted the transition from a process-oriented system to a results-oriented one, stating, “The system must be results-oriented, not process-oriented… integrating transparency and accountability and achieving the results.”

Against this backdrop, President Ali said that the government is actively investing in key areas and enacting legislative changes to ensure the successful realisation of its modernisation and service delivery improvement plans.

In addition to focusing on infrastructure and technology, the PPP/C government is heavily investing in human capital. Several schools across the country are currently undergoing modernisation and reconstruction and are being introduced to new subjects such as Spanish and coding to equip young learners with essential skills.

To further enhance human capital, the government is providing free tertiary education and implementing skills training programmes. Furthermore, training centres for niche skills like hospitality are being established. The government is also providing financial support to Guyanese artists, boosting their creative capacity.

President Ali pointed out the significance of investing in human resources to his audience stating, “We are committed to building a skilled workforce that can contribute to the growth of our nation. By providing access to education, skills training, and supporting our creative talents, we are ensuring that our people have the tools they need to succeed.”

The transformative efforts undertaken by Guyana aim to position the country as a hub for world-class services, attracting international investments and fostering economic growth.

President Ali explained that by focusing on Guyana’s unique brand and leveraging advanced technologies, the country is charting its own path towards prosperity and development.

President Ali’s vision for Guyana’s transformation is not only focused on internal development but also on attracting international investments.

“We have to adapt to the newest and best technology and work backwards to bring our population to that technology. To shorten the time to come into reality, that is the approach we’re taking,” he explained.

As Guyana embarks on its transformative journey, President Ali acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead.

He said: “We have the choice; the choice if we go in a straight line to catch up with the rest of the world, and by then…they’re 40 years ahead of us or today, we adapt to the newest and best technology and work backwards to bring our population to that technology.”

With a strong focus on technological advancements and the empowerment of its people, Guyana is well positioned to carve out a distinct identity in the global service sector.

As the country progresses along its transformative journey, he said the PPP/C’s vision of a prosperous and dynamic Guyana is gradually becoming a reality.

President Ali concluded his address by expressing his unwavering commitment to the transformation of Guyana.