$35M water supply system commissioned in Sawariwau

MORE than 600 persons will now benefit from access to potable water, with the commissioning of a $35 million water supply system at Sawariwau, South Rupununi, Region Nine.

According to a press release, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, on Saturday, joined Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally; GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal; Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock; Toshao Bernadine Fernandes, and residents of the community to commission the system.

The current system serves 60 per cent of the community.

Additionally, a contract to the tune of $2.1 million was inked with the Sawariwau Village Council to further expand the distribution network, which will ensure 90 per cent coverage to the community, the ministry said in its release, before adding that the expansion to be carried out by the Village Council, will see another 5km of pipelines being installed and approximately 35 new service connections. This is in addition to job creation, as Community Service Officers (CSOs) from the village will be trained to carry out basic maintenance work on the water system.

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues, in her remarks, pointed out that the project was a commitment made by the Administration.

It was explained that, after coming into office in 2020, it was found that only 20 per cent of the village was receiving potable water from a hand-dug well.

“We are always thinking of ways to improve our system and we always have your interests at heart,” she told the residents.

This and other investments in hinterland communities, the Minister said were reflective of government’s commitment towards meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal Number 6, which speaks to access to clean and potable water to all by 2030. Guyana is well on its way to achieve the target five years earlier.

That, she said is demonstrated in the significant annual budgetary allocations being made in all sectors.

“All across the country, you can see work being done in every single sector for the improvement of lives,” the Minister was quoted as saying.

Also, on the occasion, the Regional Chairman lauded the project and its timely execution, noting that it will significantly add to the rapid development taking place in Region Nine.

“Region Nine is developing at a fast pace, and this is as a result of the government’s intervention. We commit to the promises, we deliver,” Allicock said, according to the press release.

The project was executed by R. Kissoon Contracting Services and C&H Contracting Service.