Guyana engages CARICOM counterparts to find new , profitable seafood markets

SEEKING to increase its share in the global seafood market and provide local fisherfolk with opportunities to make a profit, Guyana has begun discussions with Barbados and several other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) counterparts.

This was revealed by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who at a recent event told fisherfolk that the government is actively pursuing new profitable markets.

He said that discussions began at the meeting of Agriculture Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean (CELAC) which was held last week here in Guyana.

“I have spoken to them and we are looking to find markets for your catches in places like Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Eastern Caribbean countries; so not only are we trying to give you the tools to catch more fishes, but we are ensuring that we work with you to find markets for your produce,” he said.

Mustapha noted that engagements are also underway with local fisherfolk organisations.

“We have been working with fisherfolk organisations across the country to seek markets, more lucrative markets for your catches and we will continue to work,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Guyana’s National Fisherfolk Organisation, Parmeshwar Jainarine, said that fish catches have been increasing, but the local market prices have not been profitable.

Jainarine in an invited comment to this publication said that fish prices have declined by more than 70 per cent and local fishers have been feeling the squeeze.

“This year the good catch has come with a reduction in prices and we are not so sure why that is happening. All over the world there is a demand for seafood and we are hearing about scarcity, we are hearing that catches are not there in some parts of the world,” Jainarine said.

Currently, the fishing season is at its peak. However, Jainarine noted that many fisherfolk in the Berbice area are not fishing because they are unable to make a reasonable profit.

“The catches have been improving a lot for the last couple of months. For us this is our fishing season, this is the time when we see lots of fish. It’s because of the May-June rains, the fish come down. It’s the time many fishermen look forward to. It’s the time we fill the holes that we have dug during the hard times.”

In the local markets, Bangamary was previously priced at GY$280 per pound. It is now priced at GY$100 per pound. Snapper was previously priced at GY$600 and is now GY$450 per pound. Some other popular fishes such as trout have been fetching unstable prices due to their unavailability on the market.

In Guyana, approximately 15,000 persons are employed directly and indirectly by the fisheries sector. In 2022, more than 33,500 metric tonnes of fish were caught.