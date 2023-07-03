20 homes to be constructed at Sand Creek under Hinterland Housing Programme

-residents now benefitting from $15M ungraded water supply system

MINISTER within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, has initiated the process for the first phase of the Hinterland Housing Programme to commence in Sand Creek, Region Nine.

According to a press release, the minister made the announcement on Saturday during a community meeting as she handed over quotation forms to the Village Council for construction materials.

In her address to the residents, Minister Rodrigues said she’s pleased at being able to deliver on commitments made by the Administration.

She stated that 90 percent of the manifesto promises have already been accomplished and the Housing and Water Ministry has also been delivering.

Specific to Sand Creek, 20 families including a few senior citizens will benefit from the housing programme.

“Your government remains dedicated to resolving challenges and meeting the needs of the community,” Minister Rodrigues was quoted as saying.

The houses will be built by five workers and two skilled persons that the programme will pay for along with three labourers that the beneficiary of the house will provide. Beneficiary selection will be done by the Village Council.

The minister also shared some insight from a recent Toshaos Conference held in Lethem, Region Nine. The conference covered the government’s comprehensive plan for water infrastructure development in the region.

Notably, 40 new wells have been drilled throughout a number of Hinterland communities, leading to increased coverage in access to potable water.

“The government is committed to investing in resilient and sustainable development across various sectors, including education, healthcare, housing and water,” the release added.

The minister was joined by Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally; Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock; GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal; Toshaos Bernadine Fernandes and residents of the Community to commission a $15M water supply system.

The water system boasts of solar panels and a new pump system, which will ensure 95 per cent of residents get access to potable water. This is in addition to an extended service, scheduled to be operational by the end of August.

Sand Creek now boasts three wells, with the pump system estimated to last 20 years, the release said.